FP Trending

OnePlus has teased the release of its fitness band officially earlier today. The smart fitness band is yet to receive an exact launch date but a ‘Notify Me’ page for the product has been activated by the firm. The official Twitter handle of OnePlus India posted a teaser image of the band, revealing nothing much other than the rounded off edges of the smart band. The product is being marketed by OnePlus as the “new face of fitness” and the message on the image says that the launch will be accomplished “soon”.

The caption to the tweet read: “This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier. #SmartEverywear”.

On the designated pre-launch page, interested people can click on the tab ‘Notify me and win’. After this they will have to create an OnePlus account and participate in a daily quiz competition. According to the page, if one manages to answer correctly every day on the ‘Pursuit of Fitness’ quiz, they will stand a chance to win the upcoming device.

With the launch of the fitness band, India will be the first country to get the OnePlus Band. Pointing out that many OnePlus products have their features inspired from their parent company Oppo, Gizbot reported that the OnePlus Band is likely to resemble the Oppo Band in both its design and pricing. As the Oppo Band was launched for around Rs 2000 in 2020, the OnePlus product is going to be similarly priced.

Android Central revealed that the expected pricing of the tentatively named OnePlus Band will be under Rs 3000, which matches with the price range of other bands by Mi in the country.

An exclusive video posted by tipster Mukul Sharma said the device will feature a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, and the fitness band will reportedly support 5 ATM and IP68 water resistance. With several colourful band variants, the product is going to include different modes for yoga, swimming, cycling and running.