OnePlus Band data including steps count and heart rate can now be synced with Google Fit app: Report

Users can download the latest OnePlus Health version 1.3.2 from the Google Play Store that comes with the Google Fit integration feature.


FP TrendingMar 10, 2021 12:44:46 IST

OnePlus launched its first fitness band called the OnePlus Band (Review) in January and now its companion app, OnePlus Health app, can be synced with Google Fit as well. As a part of the latest update, OnePlus has included the option to sync user data to Google Fit. Once users open the fully updated Health app, the option to link data with Google’s fitness app will appear on the home screen. Users can download the latest OnePlus Health version 1.3.2 from the Google Play Store that comes with the Google Fit integration feature.

OnePlus Band

According to the screenshots shared by Android Police, the ‘Link to Google Fit’ dialogue window says that by linking the data, users will be syncing their steps, calories, heart rate and sleep data with Google Fit.

There is also a warning statement being shared by the app that declares that OnePlus Health will have no control over what Google does with your synced data, once you have opted to share it across the platform. The window also warns users to go through Google Fit’s privacy policy before syncing their information.

However, it seems like the update is not seamless as of yet. The tech team reported that even after syncing their data on OnePlus Health, their sleep data did not get transferred to Google’s app as it should have. So there is a chance that information integration comes with a few bugs at this stage. These are likely to be sorted out with future updates.

Featuring a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, the fitness band offers 13 exercise modes. Also, the first band from OnePlus boasted of 14-day battery life, 24-hour heart rate monitor and SpO2 blood saturation monitoring. It has been priced at Rs 2,499 in India and is available for purchase from the OnePlus Store app, Amazon, Flipkart and OnePlus exclusive offline stores.

