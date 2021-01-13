Wednesday, January 13, 2021Back to
OnePlus Band with 24-hour heart rate monitor is now available for purchase in India

OnePlus Band comes with 13 workout modes including outdoor run, indoor run, fat burn run, outdoor walk and so on.


tech2 News StaffJan 13, 2021 08:53:31 IST

OnePlus launched its first fitness band called OnePlus Band in India, a couple of days back. The highlight of the fitness band includes its 14-day battery life, 24-hour heart rate monitor and SpO2 blood saturation monitoring. The band comes with dual colour straps. The band also offers 13 exercise modes and a 1.1-inch AMOLED display. The newly-launched fitness band has now gone on open sale in India across Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus website and more.

OnePlus Band pricing, availability

OnePlus Band is priced at Rs 2,499 in India. The straps will be available in three options Black, Navy and Tangerine Gray and are priced at Rs 3,999.

The band is now available for purchase across OnePlus, OnePlus Store app, Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus exclusive offline stores and partner outlets.

OnePlus Band specifications and features

The band sports a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour display that comes with a resolution of 126 x 294 pixels and adjustable brightness. The features of the band include a 24-hour continuous heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, SpO2 blood saturation monitoring. Users can connect the band with a smartphone via the OnePlus Health app. The app will show the activity data and health suggestions to the user. Users can also control notifications, music and camera shutter through this app.

It comes with 13 workout modes including outdoor run, indoor run, fat burn run, outdoor walk, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, rowing machine, cricket, badminton, pool swimming, yoga, free training.

The fitness band comes with a 100 mAh battery that can offer up to 14-days of battery life.

