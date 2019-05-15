Thursday, May 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus announces plans to setup its largest ever store in Hyderabad by year-end

OnePlus have also opened two new experience stores in Mumbai and Pune starting today.

tech2 News StaffMay 15, 2019 14:16:32 IST

At the launch of the long-awaited OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro in Bengaluru on 14 May, the company announced their plans to set up the world’s largest OnePlus store in Hyderabad by the end of this year.

OnePlus revealed that the store would be a six-storeyed building spread across 16,000 square feet.

The brand also has an R&D centre in the city, which was announced last year. OnePlus also said that they aim to turn this research centre into the largest on the globe as well and have already started to work in the direction.

OnePlus announces plans to setup its largest ever store in Hyderabad by year-end

OnePlus to setup its world's largest store in Hyderabad by later this year. Image: OnePlus

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that they are working on developing India-specific features so that OnePlus users in India can get more relevant information like cricket scores, travel-related features, and more.

Hyderabad indeed holds certain importance when it comes to OnePlus. Pete believes that Hyderabad is rich in cultural heritage and it is also becoming hub for tech and IT centres.

OnePlus Store in Hyderabad: The design

The biggest global Hyderabad store is designed by combining the old and new age technology. Pete said at the event that the store will have two layersone that would have a clean white finish and nano-material that would withstand dust and will maintain the white colour. Another would be a red brick wall. Both the layers depicting modern and traditional architecture of Hyderabad. The play of natural light is also going to light up the store.

Emphasizing on better offline presence, OnePlus has also opened two new experience stores in Mumbai and Pune today.

At the Bengaluru event, the brand unveiled three devices, OnePlus 7 Pro(review), OnePlus 7 and the Bullets Wireless 2 headphones. The smartphones range from Rs 32,999 to Rs 57,999, available in Mirror Grey and Mirror Grey Red color variants. The Bullets Wireless 2 headphones are priced at Rs 5,999.

To get more details about the Bengaluru launch event click here.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video


also see

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro review: Spec monster with a gorgeous display but an average camera

May 14, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro review: Spec monster with a gorgeous display but an average camera
OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro India launch event Highlights: Priced between Rs 32,999 to Rs 57,999

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro India launch event Highlights: Priced between Rs 32,999 to Rs 57,999

May 14, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 launched starting at Rs 48,999 and Rs 32,999 respectively

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 launched starting at Rs 48,999 and Rs 32,999 respectively

May 14, 2019
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro to launch at 8.30 pm IST today: How to watch it live

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro to launch at 8.30 pm IST today: How to watch it live

May 14, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro scores 111 on DxOMark, reviewers find camera average, here's why

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro scores 111 on DxOMark, reviewers find camera average, here's why

May 15, 2019
To have and to hold: Now check out the new OnePlus 7 Pro at an exclusive experience pop-up store In Delhi

To have and to hold: Now check out the new OnePlus 7 Pro at an exclusive experience pop-up store In Delhi

May 13, 2019

science

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

Cancer

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

May 16, 2019
Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

Moon Mission

Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

May 16, 2019
SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

Satellite Launch

SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

May 16, 2019
Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

May 15, 2019