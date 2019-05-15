tech2 News Staff

At the launch of the long-awaited OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro in Bengaluru on 14 May, the company announced their plans to set up the world’s largest OnePlus store in Hyderabad by the end of this year.

OnePlus revealed that the store would be a six-storeyed building spread across 16,000 square feet.

The brand also has an R&D centre in the city, which was announced last year. OnePlus also said that they aim to turn this research centre into the largest on the globe as well and have already started to work in the direction.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that they are working on developing India-specific features so that OnePlus users in India can get more relevant information like cricket scores, travel-related features, and more.

Hyderabad indeed holds certain importance when it comes to OnePlus. Pete believes that Hyderabad is rich in cultural heritage and it is also becoming hub for tech and IT centres.

We are excited to announce that we will be opening the biggest OnePlus store in the World later this year in Hyderabad. #OnePlus7SeriesLaunch pic.twitter.com/oxFoKghgcc — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 14, 2019

OnePlus Store in Hyderabad: The design

The biggest global Hyderabad store is designed by combining the old and new age technology. Pete said at the event that the store will have two layers– one that would have a clean white finish and nano-material that would withstand dust and will maintain the white colour. Another would be a red brick wall. Both the layers depicting modern and traditional architecture of Hyderabad. The play of natural light is also going to light up the store.

Emphasizing on better offline presence, OnePlus has also opened two new experience stores in Mumbai and Pune today.

At the Bengaluru event, the brand unveiled three devices, OnePlus 7 Pro(review), OnePlus 7 and the Bullets Wireless 2 headphones. The smartphones range from Rs 32,999 to Rs 57,999, available in Mirror Grey and Mirror Grey Red color variants. The Bullets Wireless 2 headphones are priced at Rs 5,999.

To get more details about the Bengaluru launch event click here.

