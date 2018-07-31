Tuesday, July 31, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 31 July, 2018 20:39 IST

OnePlus aims to expand its retail stores in India by the end of 2018

OnePlus to start a research and development unit in a market which accounts for 1/3rd of its revenue

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus aims to expand its retail store presence in India, a company executive said on Tuesday, as the firm plans to make the world’s second largest smartphone market its second headquarters by the end 2018.

Representational image.

Representational image.

Shenzhen-headquartered OnePlus, which sells a bulk of its phones through Amazon.com’s India unit, plans to have 10 retail stores by the second half of 2018, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India told Reuters in an interview.

The company, which currently operates five retail stores in India, will also start a research and development unit in a market which accounts for one-third of its revenue.

“We’ve already upgraded to local production of the components and will continue to look at further plans as the government announces the next wave of localisation,” Agarwal said, adding that all OnePlus phones sold in India were made locally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship “Make in India” drive has pushed smartphone vendors to assemble their devices locally. Earlier this month, South Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics unveiled the world’s biggest mobile phone factory on the outskirts of capital New Delhi.

Sales of OnePlus’ latest phone have helped it become the top smartphone brand in India’s premiumabove Rs 30,000 ($438)segment in the quarter to June, ahead of bigger rivals Samsung and Apple Inc, according to tech researcher Counterpoint.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

also see

OnePlus

OnePlus could launch a OnePlus 6T only if the industry has something new to offer

Jul 31, 2018

OnePlus

The next OnePlus smartphone could feature an edge-to-edge display, says India head

Jul 31, 2018

Compare

Vivo NEX vs Oppo Find X vs OnePlus 6 vs Galaxy S9 Plus: A specs comparison

Jul 20, 2018

OnePlus

OnePlus leads India's premium smartphone segment in Q2 2018: Counterpoint

Jul 31, 2018

Android P

OnePlus 6 users can now run Android P beta 3, here's a step-by-step guide

Jul 20, 2018

OnePlus update

OnePlus 5/5T to receive Selfie Portrait Mode feature, similar to the OnePlus 6

Jul 24, 2018

science

Bacteria

Contrary to current understanding, bacteria too can become extinct: Study

Jul 31, 2018

Genetic Testing

GSK to access DNA data from millions by partnering with Google-funded 23andMe

Jul 31, 2018

Dolphins

It's a dolphin, not a wholphin, say scientists on discovery of rare hybrid species

Jul 31, 2018

Space

Scientists detect first radioactive molecule in space from 17th century explosion

Jul 31, 2018