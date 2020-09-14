Monday, September 14, 2020Back to
OnePlus accidentally puts up guide pages for 5 unannounced handsets including OnePlus 8T Pro

According to tipster Evan Blass, these models include OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Pro and two Nord models.


FP TrendingSep 14, 2020 13:46:49 IST

OnePlus has confirmed that at least four smartphones are coming our way in the recent future. The firm has done this by creating guide pages for five unannounced devices, four of which have smartphone-specific names.

Spotted by tipster Evan Blass, these models include OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Pro and two Nord models. The fifth page is dedicated to a device with a codename "SS9805". According to PhoneArena, this could be a budget phone that OnePlus is working on. “OnePlus is said to be working on two budget devices and based on the scant information available, they could be a part of a new series,” the report said.

OnePlus accidentally puts up guide pages for 5 unannounced handsets including OnePlus 8T Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

Blass added in a subsequent tweet that the mid ranger Nord models are going to be even more cheap than the already launched ones, with the 5G variant costing around 300 euros. The most interesting of the lot is perhaps the OnePlus 8T Pro as a trustworthy OnePlus leaker Max J. had recently tweeted that fans are not getting the Pro version of the OnePlus 8T this year.

As the new OnePlus 8T is codenamed "Kebab", Max J wrote “Kebab 2” and crossed it out. Keeping no chance of a doubt, he explained in replies on the thread that he was exactly referring to the OnePlus 8T Pro model.

The support page (now unavailable) for 8T Pro talks about the Always-on-display (AOD) feature in OS11, common questions and a step-by-step guide to unlock features.

A leak in the past had given a glimpse of the OnePlus 8T and spoken about some of its specs. Likely to come with a new Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, the device could sport a 64 MP main camera. It is likely to see the device with a 120 Hz refresh-rate display.

