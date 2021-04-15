Thursday, April 15, 2021Back to
OnePlus 9R 5G, OnePlus 9 5G are now on sale on Amazon: Specifications, pricing, sale offers

OnePlus will give a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 9 and up to Rs 2,000 on the OnePlus 9R on SBI Bank credit cards.


tech2 News StaffApr 15, 2021 12:10:35 IST

OnePlus 9 series that includes OnePlus 9 (Review), OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R debuted in India last month. While the OnePlus 9 Pro is already available for purchase in India, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R will go on first sale today. Starting at 12 pm today, the two smartphones will be available for purchase on Amazon IndiaOnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app. Highlights of the newly launched OnePlus 9 series include Snapdragon 888 chipset, Fluid Display 2.0 with a DisplayMate A+ rating, Warp Charge 65 T and Warp Charge 50 Wireless.

OnePlus 9R 5G, OnePlus 9 5G are now on sale on Amazon: Specifications, pricing, sale offers

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R pricing, availability, launch offers

OnePlus 9 comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999. It comes in Astral Black, Artic Sky and Winter Mist colour variants.

OnePlus 9R also comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 43,999. It comes in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colour variants.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R will go on sale today at 12 pm on the Amazon website, OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app.

OnePlus will give a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 9 and up to Rs 2,000 on the OnePlus 9R on SBI Bank credit cards. The company is also offering a cashback of 10 percent on select American Express cards.

OnePlus will offer a Red Cable Care plan that comes with 120 GB cloud storage at a price of Rs 499 on the purchase of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus 9 5G specifications

OnePlus 9 5G sports a 6.5-inch 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution. It is powered also by a Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 9. Image: Tech2/Ameya Dalvi

In terms of photography, the handset features a triple-camera setup that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX789 sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. It houses a 16 MP front camera.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65T charging.

OnePlus 9R specifications

OnePlus 9R comes with a 6.5-inch 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution. It is powered also by a Snapdragon 870 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In terms of photography, the handset features a quad-camera setup that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. It houses a 16 MP front camera.

OnePlus 9R comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 Warp Charge.

OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R is now available on sale for Amazon Prime and Red Cable Club members

Apr 14, 2021
OnePlus 9 review: Small improvements, big marketing, bigger premium

OnePlus 9 review

Apr 05, 2021

science

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Apr 15, 2021
Scientists in India, Sri Lanka to collaborate on a range of science, technology research themes

SciTech Research

Apr 15, 2021
Microplastics circulating in the atmosphere are causing 'plastification' of the world: Study

Microplastics

Apr 14, 2021
Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities say

Nuclear Waste Disposal

Apr 13, 2021