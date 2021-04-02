tech2 News Staff

OnePlus 9 series that includes OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 Pro debuted in India recently. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is now available for purchase in India on the Amazon website, OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app. The OnePlus 9 series highlights include Snapdragon 888 chipset, Fluid Display 2.0, Warp Charge 65T and Warp Charge 50 Wireless. In addition to the smartphone series, the company also launched its first smartwatch. OnePlus Watch offers up to 2 weeks of battery life.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G pricing, availability, sale offers

OnePlus 9 Pro 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at 64,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will be available at Rs 69,999. Stellar Black, Pine Green and Morning Mist colour variants.

It is now available for purchase on Amazon, OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app.

In terms of sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on SBI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. In addition to this, buyers will also get Jio benefits worth up to Rs 6,000. OnePlus has also announced that extra 5 TB storage will be given to the OnePlus 9 Pro users who activate Red Cable Life on or before 30 April 2021.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G specifications

OnePlus 9 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 3,216 x 1,440 pixels pixel resolution. The display comes with Smart 120 Hz, LTPO, and Hyper Touch. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. OnePlus 9 runs on Android 11 based OxygenOS UI.

OnePlus 9 sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX789 sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8 MP telephoto camera and a 2 MP monochrome camera. It can support 8K videos at 30 fps and 4K at 120 fps. For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP camera sensor.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with supports for 65T fast charging and 50 W wireless charging.

