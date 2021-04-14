Wednesday, April 14, 2021Back to
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R is now available on sale for Amazon Prime and Red Cable Club members

For all the non-prime members, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R will go on sale tomorrow (15 April).


tech2 News StaffApr 14, 2021 12:29:32 IST

OnePlus 9 series that includes OnePlus 9 (Review), OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R debuted in India last month. While the OnePlus 9 Pro is already available for purchase in India, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R will go on first sale today. Starting at 12 pm today, the two smartphones will be available for purchase for Amazon Prime members and Red Cable Club members on Amazon India, OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app. For others, it will go on sale tomorrow (15 April).

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R is now available on sale for Amazon Prime and Red Cable Club members

OnePlus 9. Image: Tech2/Ameya Dalvi

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R pricing, availability, launch offers

OnePlus 9 comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999. It comes in Astral Black, Artic Sky and Winter Mist colour variants.

OnePlus 9R also comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 43,999. It comes in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colour variants.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R will go on sale today at 12 pm for Amazon Prime members and Red Cable Club on the Amazon website, OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app. All the non-prime members can buy it starting tomorrow (15 April) from Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus exclusive offline stores, and partner outlets.

OnePlus will give a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 9 and up to Rs 2,000 on the OnePlus 9R on SBI Bank credit cards. The company is also offering a cashback of 10 percent on select American Express cards.

OnePlus will offer a Red Cable Care plan that comes with 120 GB cloud storage at a price of Rs 499 on the purchase of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus 9 5G specifications

OnePlus 9 5G sports a 6.5-inch 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution. It is powered also by a Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of photography, the handset features a triple-camera setup that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX789 sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. It houses a 16 MP front camera.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65T charging.

OnePlus 9R specifications

OnePlus 9R comes with a 6.5-inch 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution. It is powered also by a Snapdragon 870 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 9R

In terms of photography, the handset features a quad-camera setup that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. It houses a 16 MP front camera.

OnePlus 9R comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 Warp Charge.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


