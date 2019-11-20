tech2 News Staff

It has been just over a month since the OnePlus 7T Pro (Review) was launched in India, and we are already hearing rumours surrounding the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro. This is expected to be launched in May 2020 if one goes by past launch cycles.

The latest speculation is to do with the sketches of the phones which were acquired by TrueTech. According to the site, an anonymous OnePlus source had shared a PDF which had the product diagrams of the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro.

The site claims that the PDF also uses OnePlus' official Slate typeface, thus adding more gravitas to the leak.

The leak confirms some of the things that are already being speculated with the OnePlus 8 Pro, such as the quad-camera setup on the back, punch-hole camera setup on the front. It's being speculated that the OnePlus 8 will have only one punch-hole camera whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro will have two of them. This is something that had already been done by Samsung with the Galaxy S10 Plus. It will be interesting to see how OnePlus implements the same.

(Also Read: OnePlus 7T Review: Turning up the heat in the flagship smartphone segment, again)

The rear of the diagram shows a OnePlus logo in the centre with a triple-camera array above it — just like the OnePlus 7T Pro. There is also tiny cut-out to the left of the top camera which houses the time-of-flight or ToF sensor for improving the depth of portrait images. A slit below the ToF sensor is said to house the hardware for laser AF.

The placement of the power key, volume rocker, alert slider is identical to that as seen on the OnePlus 7T Pro.

Asus ROG Phone II (Review) which was released October 2019, came with a 120 Hz display. Now rumour has it that OnePlus' next flagship device, the OnePlus 8 Pro will also come with a 120 Hz display, according to report in GizmoChina. OnePlus generally has its launch event in May, so expect the phone launch in Q2 2020.

Other speculations about the OnePlus 8 Pro include being powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. There will be a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP or 108 MP primary camera surrounded by an ultrawide angle camera, a 3x optical telephoto zoom camera and another camera of unknown resolution.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to sport 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage on the base variant.

This upcoming OnePlus 8 series might also come with 5G support.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.