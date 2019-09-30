tech2 News Staff

OnePlus recently took the wraps off of the OnePlus 7T at a starting price of Rs 37,999. It’s already on sale in India while the Amazon Great Indian Shopping Festival is underway. The phone sports three camera sensors on the rear and it will be reportedly receiving two new updates soon.

XDA reported that OnePlus is going to enable 720p slow-motion video recording at 960 fps on the OnePlus 7T. Currently, the phone supports up to 720p slow-motion video at 480 fps. This feature is present starting from the OnePlus 6 to the OnePlus 7 Pro but none of them support 960 fps.

Another camera feature that’s arriving is support for 4K video recording at 30 fps on the ultra-wide camera. The OnePlus 7T supports up to 4K videos at 60 fps on the primary and telephoto camera but only up to 1080p at 30 fps on the ultra-wide camera. This update will improve the capability of video recording on the device.

OnePlus 7T Specs

The OnePlus 7T features a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, a waterdrop notch that the company says is 31.46 percent smaller than the one seen on the OnePlus 6T and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The OnePlus 7T also has a 90-Hz refresh rate screen as with the one seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro, and it is also HDR10+ compliant.

As far as design goes, the OnePlus 7T features a matte-frosted glass back similar to the one found on the iPhone 11 Pro and it has Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the front and back of the device. The phone will be available in two colours, which are Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a triple-rear camera setup in a circular housing. It has a 48 MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, 16 MP ultra-wide sensor with a 117-degree field of view, and also a 12 MP telephoto sensor with 2X optical zoom and f/2.2 aperture. The phone features a dedicated macro mode to snap a shot from as little as 2.5 cm, away and it also has Nightscape mode which works on both the primary and ultra-wide lenses. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera for selfies. In terms of video, the phone has hybrid image stabilisation which combines the phone's OIS and EIS features to deliver a smooth video.

Performance-wise the OnePlus 7T features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset which the company says brings 15 percent faster graphics rendering and faster 4G connectivity as compared to the standard Snapdragon 855. As far as memory and storage options go, the OnePlus 7T has 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The higher storage variant of the OnePlus 7T is available at Rs 39,999.

The smartphone features a 3,800 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T that the company claims can charge your phone to 70 percent in just 30 minutes. The phone runs on the Android 10-based OxygenOS.