OnePlus 7T Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro vs Galaxy Note10 Plus: New flagship king?

With the OnePlus 7T Pro, the triple camera smartphone category gets another contender.


Abhijit DeyOct 10, 2019 23:46:03 IST

OnePlus announced the 7T Pro, the successor to the 7 Pro, and the pro version of the recently launched OnePlus 7T (Review). It’s priced at Rs 53,999 and it starts selling on 11 October in India. The company also unveiled a McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro with 12 GB of RAM that’s priced at Rs 58,999. Both variants of the device will go on sale on the same day.

OnePlus 7T Pro uses a triple camera setup similar to the previous 7 Pro. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey.

Most of the upgrade on the 7T Pro has been under the hood which is only the mobile chipset, now packing the overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+. The rest of the hardware is literally the same. It comes with a new fast-charging technology called Warp Charge 30T that is supposedly 23 percent faster than the previous standard. However, the upgrade is in the power brick and not in the device.

It uses the same triple-camera setup that was present on the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review). There’s the same curved AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The rest of the updates are in the software, OxygenOS 10 (based on Android 10) to be precise.

We put the OnePlus 7T Pro up against some of the existing smartphones in the market that also take advantage of the triple or more camera lenses in the flagship segment. It includes the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Huawei P30 Pro (Review), and Samsung Galaxy Note10+ (Review). For a clearer distinction between the latest OnePlus devices, we also compared it to the 7T and 7 Pro.

Smartphone OnePlus 7T Pro OnePlus 7T OnePlus 7 Pro Apple iPhone 11 Pro Huawei P30 Pro Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Display Size (inch) 6.67 6.55 6.67 5.8 6.47 6.8
Resolution (pixels) 1440 x 3120 1080 x 2400 1440 x 3120 1125 x 2436 1080 x 2340 1440 x 3040
Display Type Fluid AMOLED Fluid AMOLED Fluid AMOLED OLED OLED Dynamic AMOLED
Weight (gm) 206 190 206 188 192 198
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes, eSIM Yes Yes
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 A13 Bionic HiSilicon Kirin 980 Exynos 9826
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core
RAM 8/12 GB 8 GB 6/8 GB 4 GB 8 GB 13 GB
Ruggedness Splashproof Splashproof Splashproof IP68 dust/water resistant IP68 dust/water resistant IP68 dust/water resistant
Internal storage 256 GB 128/256 GB 128/256 GB 128/256/512 GB 128/256/512 GB 256/512 GB
Expandable Memory No No No No Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 1 TB
Camera Array Triple camera Triple camera Triple camera Triple camera Quad camera Quad camera
Primary camera 48 MP, f/1.6 (primary) + 16 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto) 48 MP, f/1.6 (primary) + 16 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) + 12 MP, f/2.2 (telephoto) 48 MP, f/1.6 (primary) + 16 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto) 12 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.0 + 12 MP , f/2,4 40 MP, f/1.8; 20 MP, f/2.2, 8 MP, f/3.4 and 3D TOF 13 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4 (primary), 12 MP, f/2.1 (telephoto), 16 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) and TOF 3D
Secondary Camera Motorised pop-up 16 MP, f/2.2 16 MP, f/2.2 Motorised pop-up 16 MP, f/2.2 12 MP, f/2.2 32 MP, f2.2 11 MP, f/2.2
OS Version Android 10/OxygenOS Android 10/OxygenOS Android 9.0 Pie/OxygenOS iOS 13 Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie/ One UI
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, In-display No Yes, in-display Yes, In-display
Battery (mAh) 4,085 3,800 4,000 3,046 4,200 4,300
Fast charging Yes, 30 W Warp Charge 30T Yes, 30 W Warp Charge 30T Yes, 30 W Warp Charge Yes, 18 W Yes Yes, 45 W
Colors Haze Blue, McLaren Edition Frosted Silver, Glacier Blue Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue Gold, Space Grey, Silver, Midnight Green Aurora, Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Black, Pearl White Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Blue
Prices in India Starts at Rs 53,999 Starts at Rs 37,999 Starts at Rs 48,999 Starts at Rs 99,900 Starting at Rs 71,990 TBA (Starting from $1,099)

Conclusion

As mentioned already, there isn’t much of a difference between the 7T Pro and the 7 Pro. With that budget, you could go with either of the two devices since the overclocked Snapdragon 855+ won’t give that much of a significant boost from the 855. You end up saving some money as well for other accessories such as a wireless headset.

The other devices in this comparison are considerably more expensive, so OnePlus has yet again nailed in the pricing department. We are yet to give a final verdict on the 7T Pro since it’s still undergoing some testing. Just like the 7 Pro, we are expecting a similar level of performance and experience on the 7T Pro.

