Saturday, October 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 7T Pro to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12.00 pm for Rs 53,999

The OnePlus 7T Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ that’s also present on the OnePlus 7T.


tech2 News StaffOct 12, 2019 10:47:47 IST

OnePlus had launched the OnePlus 7T Pro in London just a couple of days ahead and now the device is going to go on its first sale in India today. The phone has only the single 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant in India and it is priced at Rs 53,999.

OnePlus 7T Pro to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12.00 pm for Rs 53,999

OnePlus 7T Pro launched at a price of Rs 53,999. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey.

The phone will be offered in the single Haze Blue colour option. As usual, Amazon is the place where you can purchase the OnePlus 7T Pro starting today and the sale will begin today at 12.00 pm. Only Prime members can purchase the device today while non-Amazon Prime users will be able to buy it from OnePlus.in and OnePlus offline stores. For regular Amazon members the sale will start tomorrow.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications

The 7T Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ that’s also present on the OnePlus 7T. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. The 6.67 inch AMOLED display has a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and the same 90 Hz refresh rate that was present on its predecessor.

In the camera department, it sports the same triple-rear camera system that houses a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary lens with OIS and EIS. The secondary lenses include a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a field of view of 117 degrees and an 8 MP telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom. On the front, there’s a 16 MP Sony IMX471 pop-up lens for selfies with EIS support.

The non-removable battery has a capacity of 4,085 mAh and it supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging with the included power brick. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+ support.

 

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Deleted video

Deleted video

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro launch date teased for 10 October, new colour options leaked

Oct 07, 2019
OnePlus 7T Pro launch date teased for 10 October, new colour options leaked
OnePlus revealed the OnePlus 7T Pro at the 26 Sep event, and nobody noticed

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus revealed the OnePlus 7T Pro at the 26 Sep event, and nobody noticed

Oct 08, 2019
OnePlus 7T Pro to launch today at 8.30 pm IST: How to watch the livestream

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro to launch today at 8.30 pm IST: How to watch the livestream

Oct 10, 2019
OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren Edition to launch today at 8.30 pm IST: What we know so far

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren Edition to launch today at 8.30 pm IST: What we know so far

Oct 10, 2019
OnePlus announces the OnePlus 7T Pro at Rs 53,999; sale begins on 11 October

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus announces the OnePlus 7T Pro at Rs 53,999; sale begins on 11 October

Oct 10, 2019
Daily Bulletin: SC takes suo motu cognisance of Aarey tree felling, urgent hearing today; Congress-NCP to release joint manifesto; day's top stories

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: SC takes suo motu cognisance of Aarey tree felling, urgent hearing today; Congress-NCP to release joint manifesto; day's top stories

Oct 07, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019