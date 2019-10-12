tech2 News Staff

OnePlus had launched the OnePlus 7T Pro in London just a couple of days ahead and now the device is going to go on its first sale in India today. The phone has only the single 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant in India and it is priced at Rs 53,999.

The phone will be offered in the single Haze Blue colour option. As usual, Amazon is the place where you can purchase the OnePlus 7T Pro starting today and the sale will begin today at 12.00 pm. Only Prime members can purchase the device today while non-Amazon Prime users will be able to buy it from OnePlus.in and OnePlus offline stores. For regular Amazon members the sale will start tomorrow.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications

The 7T Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ that’s also present on the OnePlus 7T. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. The 6.67 inch AMOLED display has a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and the same 90 Hz refresh rate that was present on its predecessor.

In the camera department, it sports the same triple-rear camera system that houses a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary lens with OIS and EIS. The secondary lenses include a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a field of view of 117 degrees and an 8 MP telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom. On the front, there’s a 16 MP Sony IMX471 pop-up lens for selfies with EIS support.

The non-removable battery has a capacity of 4,085 mAh and it supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging with the included power brick. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+ support.