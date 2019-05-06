Monday, May 06, 2019Back to
OnePlus 7 Pro reportedly leaks in 'Almond' colour variant in all its glory

OnePlus 7 Pro will start selling on 17 May, while the OnePlus 7 will begin selling a few days later.

tech2 News StaffMay 06, 2019 20:56:35 IST

OnePlus 7 Pro launch is little over a week away and leaks are just flooding the market. Some of the information was revealed by OnePlus themselves and others just crept out of the rumour mill. Now we have full pictures that have revealed the device in all its glory.

OnePlus 7 Pro reportedly leaks in Almond colour variant in all its glory

OnePlus 7 Pro. Roland Quandt

Reliable tipster Roland Quandt has tweeted out photos of the OnePlus 7 Pro in the 'Almond' colour variant. If true (and it mostly is) this would be a new colour option that OnePlus will reveal. The creamish colour is quite reminiscent of the iPhone XS Gold colour.

The images reveal most of what we already know about the OnePlus 7 Pro such as the extremely thin chin, no notch, pop-up camera and curved glass.

OnePlus 7 Pro. Roland Quandt

OnePlus 7 Pro. Roland Quandt

As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, the premium OnePlus 7 Pro will likely start selling on 17 May, while the standard OnePlus 7 will begin selling a few days later. Agarwal, who's been a constant source for OnePlus 7 related news so far, also stated in a tweet that the OnePlus 7 Pro will be up for grabs at Croma outlets on 17 May, across several cities.

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review


