tech2 News Staff

OnePlus 7 Pro launch is little over a week away and leaks are just flooding the market. Some of the information was revealed by OnePlus themselves and others just crept out of the rumour mill. Now we have full pictures that have revealed the device in all its glory.

Reliable tipster Roland Quandt has tweeted out photos of the OnePlus 7 Pro in the 'Almond' colour variant. If true (and it mostly is) this would be a new colour option that OnePlus will reveal. The creamish colour is quite reminiscent of the iPhone XS Gold colour.

Here's the OnePlus 7 Pro in "Almond" - full gallery and a ton more pics of the other colors too: https://t.co/lK2ooR1PQl pic.twitter.com/3dJi5ZXM2n — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 6, 2019

The images reveal most of what we already know about the OnePlus 7 Pro such as the extremely thin chin, no notch, pop-up camera and curved glass.

As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, the premium OnePlus 7 Pro will likely start selling on 17 May, while the standard OnePlus 7 will begin selling a few days later. Agarwal, who's been a constant source for OnePlus 7 related news so far, also stated in a tweet that the OnePlus 7 Pro will be up for grabs at Croma outlets on 17 May, across several cities.

