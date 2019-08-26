Monday, August 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 7 Pro and 6T get the official LineageOS 16 support based on Android Pie

The ROMs for both the OnePlus 6T and 7 Pro happen to be available on LineageOS' website.


tech2 News StaffAug 26, 2019 15:48:38 IST

OnePlus has been a popular brand for developers who make custom ROMs based on Android and it is all thanks to clean and efficient OxygenOS skin. However, one popular custom ROM called LineageOS had been missing from the latest OnePlus devices. As of today, it has finally arrived for the OnePlus 6T (Review) and the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review).

OnePlus 7 Pro and 6T get the official LineageOS 16 support based on Android Pie

OnePlus' OxygenOS is good, great even but it's still not as fluid as iOS. Image: tech2/ Prannoy Palav

As per XDA-DevelopersLineageOS 16 support for nearly all the OnePlus devices is out except for the OnePlus 7 (Review) and the OnePlus X. The report states that the strict requirements of LineageOS’ Device Support Requirements Charter is one reason why it has taken sometime before LineageOS could come to OnePlus 6T and 7 Pro along with the fact that developers took some time to stabilise the in-display fingerprint reader.

OnePlus plans on upgrading the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 7/7 Pro to Android Q in some time but you if you want a fully customisable software experience of Android, then LineageOS is the way to go.

The ROMs for both the devices happen to be available on LineageOS' website and be sure to take a back up your data before you port to it. Developer Luk1337 has been attributed as per the report for making this custom ROM for the 6T and 7 Pro.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

If you've been eyeing the OnePlus 7 & 7 Pro, it's the best time to buy one

Aug 12, 2019
If you've been eyeing the OnePlus 7 & 7 Pro, it's the best time to buy one
OnePlus device with a circular camera housing reportedly leaked in sketches

OnePlus

OnePlus device with a circular camera housing reportedly leaked in sketches

Aug 23, 2019
OnePlus 7T Pro with pop up front camera likely to launch on 15 October: Report

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro with pop up front camera likely to launch on 15 October: Report

Aug 13, 2019
OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro rumoured to launch in India on 26 September

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro rumoured to launch in India on 26 September

Aug 21, 2019
OnePlus to release a 5G phone in 2019 promises CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus

OnePlus to release a 5G phone in 2019 promises CEO Pete Lau

Aug 15, 2019
OnePlus 7T 3D renders leaked online show circular triple rear camera module

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T 3D renders leaked online show circular triple rear camera module

Aug 25, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019