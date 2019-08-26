tech2 News Staff

OnePlus has been a popular brand for developers who make custom ROMs based on Android and it is all thanks to clean and efficient OxygenOS skin. However, one popular custom ROM called LineageOS had been missing from the latest OnePlus devices. As of today, it has finally arrived for the OnePlus 6T (Review) and the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review).

As per XDA-Developers, LineageOS 16 support for nearly all the OnePlus devices is out except for the OnePlus 7 (Review) and the OnePlus X. The report states that the strict requirements of LineageOS’ Device Support Requirements Charter is one reason why it has taken sometime before LineageOS could come to OnePlus 6T and 7 Pro along with the fact that developers took some time to stabilise the in-display fingerprint reader.

OnePlus plans on upgrading the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 7/7 Pro to Android Q in some time but you if you want a fully customisable software experience of Android, then LineageOS is the way to go.

The ROMs for both the devices happen to be available on LineageOS' website and be sure to take a back up your data before you port to it. Developer Luk1337 has been attributed as per the report for making this custom ROM for the 6T and 7 Pro.

