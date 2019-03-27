Wednesday, March 27, 2019Back to
OnePlus 7 concept render reveals pop-up camera, Oppo F11 Pro like design

OnePlus 7 concept render reveals slim bezel notch-less display, dual-tone gradient back panel.

tech2 News StaffMar 27, 2019 21:26:04 IST

OnePlus' upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7 might still be at its initial stage of development, however, leaks aren't stopping to drop from the rumour mill.

OnePlus 7 concept render reveals pop-up camera, Oppo F11 Pro like design

Representational image of OnePlus 6T.

Recently a leaked render from TigerMobile revealed that the OnePlus 7 might have dual tone gradient back panel. But while the render only showed the back side of the device, a new concept reader has revealed the supposed OnePlus 7's design from varied angles.

The concept render created by a YouTuber Waqar Khan shows off the phone's front fascia and different colour options. From what one can see the supposed OnePlus 7 seems to take the design cue from the Oppo F11 Pro, at least the front part. The renders reveal the phone with sleek bezels surrounding the perimeters.

Unlike the Oppo F11 Pro that has a pop-up front camera placed at the centre, the purported OnePlus 7 could be seen housing the motorised camera on the top left corner. At the back, the phone has a triple camera array stacked vertically at the centre. The rear-mounted fingerprint reader is missing on the render which indicates that the phone might have an in-display fingerprint sensor embedded like the previous iteration. As mentioned, the concept render also reveals four colour options of the supposed OnePlus flagship- two gradient coloured and two plain coated variants.

As for the conventional specs, the OnePlus 7 is widely anticipated to have top of the line aspects as the previous iteration. As per the listing revealed by a retailer site Giztop, the OnePlus 7 will have up to 12 GB of RAM. It will run Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 855 processor and feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel. The triple rear cameras will likely have a 48 MP + 16 MP + 20 MP camera setup. For selfies, OnePlus 7 might offer a 16 MP pop-up front camera.

The smartphone is said to be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery. The listing further revealed that the phone might support 44 W Dash Charging. Although the Chinese handset maker is mum about its flagship model, reports widely anticipate that the OnePlus 7 might arrive sometime in May.

