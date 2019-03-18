tech2 News Staff

Of the few phones that keep us interested throughout the year, OnePlus’ offerings easily top the charts. Currently in our sights is the OnePlus 7, which should arrive sometime in the May-June period.

The specs of the phone are a no-brainer. Obviously, the company will opt for the fastest mobile SoC around — in the Android realm — the Snapdragon 855 from Qualcomm. There will be tonnes of RAM (6-12 GB in various variants) and storage (64 GB to 512 TB at a guess).

The phone will also pack in all the latest trending features including a pop-up camera and (hopefully) a more effective in-display fingerprint scanner. That’s all well and good, and nothing here is a surprise, we’re just reiterating OnePlus’ formula is all.

There is one update that caught our attention though. It appears the OnePlus, with its 7, is planning to go with a gradient back finish for its upcoming phone. The design is already all the rage among Chinese smartphone makers and the likes of Oppo and Xiaomi have already embraced it.

According to a report by Tiger Mobile, the OnePlus 7 will launch in Black Yellow, Black Purple and Cyan Grey gradient finishes. We’ve only seen leaked renders of the same and we must say, the phone looks lovely in those shades, particularly in Blue.

The gradient goes upwards, with the yellow and purple shades fading to black by the time they reach the camera bump. In the case of the blue phone, the gradient goes from blue at the top to grey at the bottom. We are quite surprised, though, that OnePlus’ signature Red is nowhere to be seen. Maybe that’ll come later as a special edition phone.

