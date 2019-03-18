Monday, March 18, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 7 leaks reveal three new gradient finishes for the upcoming smartphone

The OnePlus 7 will launch in Black Yellow, Black Purple and Cyan Grey gradient finishes.

tech2 News Staff Mar 18, 2019 12:31:52 IST

Of the few phones that keep us interested throughout the year, OnePlus’ offerings easily top the charts. Currently in our sights is the OnePlus 7, which should arrive sometime in the May-June period.

The specs of the phone are a no-brainer. Obviously, the company will opt for the fastest mobile SoC around — in the Android realm — the Snapdragon 855 from Qualcomm. There will be tonnes of RAM (6-12 GB in various variants) and storage (64 GB to 512 TB at a guess).

The phone will also pack in all the latest trending features including a pop-up camera and (hopefully) a more effective in-display fingerprint scanner. That’s all well and good, and nothing here is a surprise, we’re just reiterating OnePlus’ formula is all.

There is one update that caught our attention though. It appears the OnePlus, with its 7, is planning to go with a gradient back finish for its upcoming phone. The design is already all the rage among Chinese smartphone makers and the likes of Oppo and Xiaomi have already embraced it.

OnePlus 7 leaks reveal three new gradient finishes for the upcoming smartphone

Leaked renders of the OnePlus 7: Image: TigerMobile

According to a report by Tiger Mobile, the OnePlus 7 will launch in Black Yellow, Black Purple and Cyan Grey gradient finishes. We’ve only seen leaked renders of the same and we must say, the phone looks lovely in those shades, particularly in Blue.

The gradient goes upwards, with the yellow and purple shades fading to black by the time they reach the camera bump. In the case of the blue phone, the gradient goes from blue at the top to grey at the bottom. We are quite surprised, though, that OnePlus’ signature Red is nowhere to be seen. Maybe that’ll come later as a special edition phone.

For a roundup of all the rumours surrounding the OnePlus 7, head here.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science
Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8
Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

also see

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 renders reveal pop-up selfie shooter and triple rear-facing cameras

Mar 04, 2019
OnePlus 7 renders reveal pop-up selfie shooter and triple rear-facing cameras
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau hints at possible launch of truly wireless earbuds

OnePlus

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau hints at possible launch of truly wireless earbuds

Mar 12, 2019

science
Massive project launched to map Earth's underwater mountains, craters, shipwrecks

Seabed 2030

Massive project launched to map Earth's underwater mountains, craters, shipwrecks

Mar 18, 2019
NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission finds asteroid Bennu spinning faster and faster over time

Space rocks

NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission finds asteroid Bennu spinning faster and faster over time

Mar 18, 2019
Dormant viruses become active during spaceflight, threaten astronaut health: NASA

Astronaut Health

Dormant viruses become active during spaceflight, threaten astronaut health: NASA

Mar 18, 2019
How many eggs is too many? Cholesterol, link to heart disease analyzed in new study

Nutrition

How many eggs is too many? Cholesterol, link to heart disease analyzed in new study

Mar 18, 2019