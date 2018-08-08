Wednesday, August 08, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 08 August, 2018 18:02 IST

OnePlus 6T rumoured to launch in a few months, reveals forum head moderator

Just months after the OnePlus 6 launched, we've already begun hearing rumours of the OnePlus 6T.

Earlier in May this year, the OnePlus 6 was launched with much fanfare, however, it looks like the OnePlus 6T could be in the offing to dethrone the OnePlus 6 just like other 'T' versions from OnePlus in the past.

An Indian website named PiunikiaWeb first spotted the statement in a OnePlus forum where the forum's Assistant Head Moderator who goes by the name of Oalexander said that OnePlus 6T could arrive in a few months.

The assistant head moderator at the OnePlus forum said that OnePlus 6T would launch in a few months. OnePlus forum.

It has just been few months since the OnePlus 6 was launched and widespread rumours about the OnePlus 6T seem to have been emerging already. If such is the case then, one can hope that the OnePlus 6T may arrive around November, as both the OnePlus 3T and the 5T had come out in November.

It must be noted that the respondent on the blog post who goes by the name, 'OALEXANDER' is the assistant head moderator of the OnePlus forum, he may have information about the upcoming products. But since OnePlus has made no official announcement about the launch news about the launch of OnePlus 6T, this must be taken with a pinch of salt.

To read up more on the OnePlus 6, you can read up our in-depth review where we break down each section of the phone down for you.

