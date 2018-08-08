Earlier in May this year, the OnePlus 6 was launched with much fanfare, however, it looks like the OnePlus 6T could be in the offing to dethrone the OnePlus 6 just like other 'T' versions from OnePlus in the past.

An Indian website named PiunikiaWeb first spotted the statement in a OnePlus forum where the forum's Assistant Head Moderator who goes by the name of Oalexander said that OnePlus 6T could arrive in a few months.

It has just been few months since the OnePlus 6 was launched and widespread rumours about the OnePlus 6T seem to have been emerging already. If such is the case then, one can hope that the OnePlus 6T may arrive around November, as both the OnePlus 3T and the 5T had come out in November.

It must be noted that the respondent on the blog post who goes by the name, 'OALEXANDER' is the assistant head moderator of the OnePlus forum, he may have information about the upcoming products. But since OnePlus has made no official announcement about the launch news about the launch of OnePlus 6T, this must be taken with a pinch of salt.

