OnePlus 6T protective cases and their prices reportedly leaked ahead of launch

OnePlus will reportedly be selling at least 5 cases for the OnePlus 6T when it launches on 30 October.

The OnePlus 6T is a couple of weeks away from launch and most of the important, if not all, information about the device has been leaked online or revealed by the company themselves. Now it looks like the prices of the OnePlus 6T cases are leaked as well.

As per an exclusive report by MySmartPrice, OnePlus will be selling at least 5 cases for the OnePlus 6T.

These are Bumper Case Karbon for Rs 1,990, Flip Cover Black for Rs 1,290, Silicone Protective Case Red for Rs 1,290, Protective Case Sandstone for Rs 990 and the Nylon Bumper Case for Rs 1,290.

The images of the cases reveal that they are nearly identical to the OnePlus 6 except that the cutout at the back is smaller due to the absence of a fingerprint reader.

The OnePlus 6T was spotted recently on Geekbench with the operating system listed as Android 9.0 Pie, Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 845 powering the device, and in terms of storage the listing reveals 7639 MB, pointing towards an 8 GB of RAM.

Other specifications haven't been officially announced yet, but the device is expected to come with a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED Full HD Plus display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a teardrop notch, with a layer of Gorilla Glass on top for protection from minor scratches. The phone will not be having a headphone jack.

