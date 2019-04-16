Tuesday, April 16, 2019Back to
OnePlus 6T prices cut in India by up to Rs 4,000 as OnePlus 7 launch nears

The base variant of the OnePlus 6T with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage now retails for Rs 34,999.

tech2 News StaffApr 16, 2019 08:20:36 IST

With the launch of the OnePlus 7 and also possibly a OnePlus 7 Pro imminent, OnePlus could have just permanently slashed the prices of its existing flagship — the OnePlus 6T.

Amazon India recently carried out its Fab Phones Fest, during which the OnePlus 6T was being offered at up to a Rs 4,000 discount, across variant. However, the sale ended on 13 April and OnePlus appears to have stuck with its discounted pricing.

OnePlus 6T prices cut in India by up to Rs 4,000 as OnePlus 7 launch nears

OnePlus 6T. Image: tech2/ Anirudh Regidi

The OnePlus 6T which selling in India in three variants — 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage are now respectively selling for Rs 34,999, Rs 37,999 and Rs 41,999.

Until the beginning of Amazon's Fab Phones Fest, these variants were respectively selling for Rs 37,999, Rs 41,999 and Rs 45,999.

Interestingly, as pointed out in a report by GizmoChina, the OnePlus 6T is also being currently sold in China at a discounted price, which may very well mean that OnePlus could be slashing prices to make room for the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro.

(To learn more about the OnePlus 6T, read our detailed text and video review of the smartphone here)

OnePlus 6T: Features and Specifications

The OnePlus 6T sports an in-display fingerprint scanner unlike the OnePlus 6 which only had a physical fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus 6T also comes with a redesigned notch which somewhat looks like a teardrop. As the notch is smaller it gives a little more room to the display which comes up to 6.4-inches instead of the 6.28-inch seen on the OnePlus 6.

The display is AMOLED with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels.

The phone also comes packed with a 3,700 mAh which is 400 mAh bigger than OnePlus 6.

There are some similarities as well as the 6T feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU.

The OnePlus 6T also sports a rear camera setup identical to that of its predecessor. This means, a 16 MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS and a secondary rear camera which is a 20 MP f/1.7 unit that uses pixel-binning technology to improve the quality of low-light images.

But the front camera has got an update as the 6T comes with 20 MP front-facing camera with a f/1.7 aperture instead of the 16 MP f/2.0 sensor on the OnePlus 6.

Now one announcement that may break a lot of hearts: OnePlus 6T also is a 3.5 mm headphone jack-less phone!

Now OnePlus does argue that this move has also helped them improve water and dust proofing on the 6T, but you'll still have to have a dongle on you at all times if you wish to listen to music using your older earphones and headphones.

The phone's Oxygen OS is based on Android Pie.

The phone still sports a USB-C port and you may continue to get OnePlus fast Dash Charging brick inside the box.

