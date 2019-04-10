Wednesday, April 10, 2019Back to
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: OnePlus 6T on sale for as low as Rs 33,499 until 13 April

Amazon is offering a flat Rs 4,000 discount on the two 8 GB variants of the OnePlus 6T.

tech2 News StaffApr 10, 2019 12:15:39 IST

If you've been eyeing the OnePlus 6T for a while but just couldn't save up enough for it, you're in luck. Amazon India has just announced that the phone will be sold at its lowest price yet, as part of the e-commerce giant's Fab Phones Fest, starting 11 April.

The OnePlus 6T comes in three variants, with the base variant priced at Rs 37,999. Until 13 April, customers will get flat Rs 3,000 off on the base, 6 GB RAM variant and flat Rs 4,000 off on both the 8 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage, as well as, the variant with 256 GB of storage.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: OnePlus 6T on sale for as low as Rs 33,499 until 13 April

OnePlus 6T. Image: tech2/ Anirudh Regidi

To top it all, there will be a 10 percent Instant cank discount for customers using HDFC Bank Debit, Credit Cards. The cashback offer can also be availed by customers choosing to buy the phone on EMI.

(To learn more about the OnePlus 6T, read our detailed text and video review of the smartphone here)

OnePlus 6T: Features and Specifications

The OnePlus 6T sports an in-display fingerprint scanner unlike the OnePlus 6 which only had a physical fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus 6T also comes with a redesigned notch which somewhat looks like a teardrop. As the notch is smaller it gives a little more room to the display which comes up to 6.4-inches instead of the 6.28-inch seen on the OnePlus 6.

The display is AMOLED with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels.

The phone also comes packed with a 3,700 mAh which is 400 mAh bigger than OnePlus 6.

There are some similarities as well as the 6T feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU.

The OnePlus 6T also sports a rear camera setup identical to that of its predecessor. This means, a 16 MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS and a secondary rear camera which is a 20 MP f/1.7 unit that uses pixel-binning technology to improve the quality of low-light images.

But the front camera has got an update as the 6T comes with 20 MP front-facing camera with a f/1.7 aperture instead of the 16 MP f/2.0 sensor on the OnePlus 6.

Now one announcement that may break a lot of hearts: OnePlus 6T also is a 3.5 mm headphone jack-less phone!

Now OnePlus does argue that this move has also helped them improve water and dust proofing on the 6T, but you'll still have to have a dongle on you at all times if you wish to listen to music using your older earphones and headphones.

The phone's Oxygen OS is based on Android Pie.

The phone still sports a USB-C port and you may continue to get OnePlus fast Dash Charging brick inside the box.

The journey of India's first female professional poker player


