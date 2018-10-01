Monday, October 01, 2018 Back to
OnePlus 6T accessories list leaked with prices revealing removal of 3.5 mm jack

If these leaks are anything to go by then OnePlus is definitely ditching the headphone jack this time.

While October already seems to be packed to the brim with exciting smartphone launches, the OnePlus 6T is definitely one of the most anticipated ones of them all. The phone is expected to arrive on 17 October but there are no stopping leaks from flowing in.

The new leak is that of a price list which gives us a glimpse of the accessories that the brand is likely going to announce alongside the OnePlus 6T. The leak revealed in a report by MySmartprice, suggests that there will be a total of seven accessories that will be announced with the phone, of which five will be covers and cases.

The other two accessories are what make things interesting. While there were rumours suggesting that OnePlus might ditch the 3.5 mm headphone jack on the 6T, well if this leaked accessory list is anything to go by then we can be pretty much assured that the headphone jack is gone. That's because OnePlus, similar to Apple will now require you to pay to buy a USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter for your headphones. The company is also selling a pair of Bullets earphones separately which connect using the USB-C port.

OnePlus 6T Accessory list with pricing in Euros. Image: MySmartprice

Moving on to the cases and covers, OnePlus will likely release three bumper cases (Nylon, Ebony Wood, Carbon) and two protective cases (Sandstone and Carbon) with the OnePlus 6T. The leaked list also reveals the price of each accessory in Euros. Indian prices are usually a tad lower when converted directly to Rupee, but they won't be off by a huge margin.

As far the OnePlus 6T is concerned, here's everything you need to brush up on before we have a confirmed launch date.

