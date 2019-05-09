Thursday, May 09, 2019Back to
OnePlus 6T, 5T users affected by bug that resets speed dial contacts, fix promised

More than a few OnePlus users are finding that their speed dialing feature is resetting every day.

tech2 News StaffMay 09, 2019 09:56:36 IST

While everyone is looking ahead to the unveiling of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, a number of users who currently own a OnePlus smartphone are running into a strange problem.

A sizable number of OnePlus users are suddenly noticing that their speed dialing feature is resetting on a daily basis. An issue that has been apparently recurring since January this year.

An eight-page-long thread on the OnePlus forums site on the issue also reveals that most OnePlus users claim that it is the newly added speed dialing contacts that are disappearing from their OnePlus phone.

OnePlus 6T. Image: Tech2/Anirudh Regidi

No one has been able to come up with a reason as to why this has been happening. For OnePlus users who are dismayed that their speed list contacts are vanishing every day, the 'why' is much less important to them than getting a permanent fix to the problem.

The good news is that OnePlus says that its very next update will contain a fix for the issue. Meanwhile, some OnePlus users suggested that those with the problem try to clear the cache from the phone, but that hasn't seemed to help. The models affected range from the OnePlus 5 to OnePlus current flagship — the OnePlus 6T.

It will be interesting to see if this problem surfaces on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro or if OnePlus decides to roll out a fix before the launch of the new series. Either way, the wait will be daunting for OnePlus users who frequently use speed dials.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 7 Pro is already up for pre-orders on the Amazon India website and here's a lowdown on all its known features.

