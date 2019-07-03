Wednesday, July 03, 2019Back to
OnePlus 6/6T get new OxygenOS 9.0.15 update bringing a screen recorder, June security patch

The update is about 311 MB in size and should be rolled out to users incrementally.

tech2 News StaffJul 03, 2019 11:06:04 IST

The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro (Review), which had launched back in May, came with a couple of new software features not present on previous OnePlus devices such as ZenUI, Fnatic Mode and an in-built screen recorder. Now with the latest OxygenOS 9.0.15 update for the OnePlus 6 (Review) and 6T (Review), users of both devices will be getting the screen recorder feature along with the June security patch.

OnePlus 6T.

The update is about 311 MB in size and should be rolled out to users incrementally. The screen recorder will be able to record everything happening on your smartphone's screen including games and in-game audio. Apart from that the update also improves screen rotation on the device and as mentioned above, adds the June security update. Here's the full changelog of the update.

  • System
    • Updated Android security patch to 2019.6
    • Improved screen rotation
    • Added Screen recorder feature (Quick Settings - Screen Recorder)
  • Communication
    • Support VoLTE/VoWiFi for Telia Denmark

Earlier, OnePlus 7 (Review) — the affordable flagship of Oneplus started now getting the OxygenOS 9.5.6 update. This new update included optimised sensitivity of automatic brightness and improved audio quality. This update will also focus on fixing general bugs and performance improvement.

