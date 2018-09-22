The moment is finally upon us! After putting us through three public betas, OnePlus has become the second smartphone maker after Google to roll out the stable version of Android Pie on its device. This device in question is the OnePlus 6, but not to worry as OnePlus has promised the Android Pie upgrade till the OnePlus 3.

Another thing to note here is that going forward OnePlus will be naming its custom OxygenOS skin running on top of Android with the current Android version number. This means that earlier OnePlus 6 was running OxygenOS 5 based on Android Oreo. Now the device has got the OxygenOS 9.0 update based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The new update includes the upgraded gesture navigations introduced by Google at its developer conference Google I/O. There is also a new adaptive battery feature which basically analyses your usage of apps and prevents them from draining the battery when you're not likely to be using it.

There are some new adjustable settings that are available for the trademark alert slider on the OnePlus 6. The Chinese smartphone maker has also introduced Gaming Mode 3.0 which allows notifications for text messages and 3rd party calls. OnePlus also brings in the security patch for September with the Android Pie update.

As usual, the update will roll-out incrementally, and will first reach a small number of users first. It will start to roll-out to more users gradually.