As rumours and early renders of a possible OnePlus 6T begin to surface, OnePlus just announced Android Pie based OxygenOS Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 6.

As per a report by XDADevelopers, OnePlus released the first Open Beta for the OnePlus 6 on 3 September and has now followed up with a second Open Beta within a week, already improving on a number of things. OxygenOS Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 6 brings improvements to WiFi stability, background power consumption, image quality for the front-facing camera, performance improvements and a bunch of other bug fixes.

Apart from these improvements, the report adds that there are bug fixes which were mentioned by users on OnePlus'community page following the release of the first beta. One of which includes an issue with touch latency while scrolling. OnePlus has also added the volume settings shortcut below the volume panel, something which we've so far seen only on the Pixel.

For those who are already part of OnePlus' Open Beta project and have yet to receive an OTA update, you can go ahead and download the update here.

The is one major let down though. OnePlus hasn't submitted the beta ROM’s build fingerprint to Google for certification. What this means is that SafetyNet Attestation API will mark your device as unrecognised not letting you use apps like Google Pay.