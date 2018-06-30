After having launched the Silk white edition of the OnePlus 6 earlier this month, OnePlus just released a teaser of a possible Red edition of the smartphone on its official Twitter handle.

OnePlus does not explicitly state it but does drop a caption on the tweet mentioning the number C61422. While at first glance the number might seem very random, but it actually is the hex colour code for red, quite evidently meaning that a red variant is on its way and soon.

The video also reveals the date '2 July' at the end which means that OnePlus is officially expected to announce the new variant on the mentioned date. The OnePlus 6 is currently available in Midnight Black, Mirror Black, and Silk White colour options which means that the addition of a Red colour variant would make it the fourth choice of colour for buyers.

RAM and storage variants are yet to be mentioned but do expect a standard 6 GB RAM variant to be launched along with 64 GB of onboard storage.

Other specifications are similar to the standard OnePlus 6 as the smartphone features a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a notch on the top. This is protected by 2.5 D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and runs on the latest version of OxygenOS, which is based on Android Oreo 8.1.

The smartphone comes with 16 MP + 20 MP dual-camera setup on the rear side and a 16 MP selfie camera on the front.

Other features of the device include a 3,300 mAh battery, face unlock, fingerprint scanner, splash resistance, glass back and NFC. Connectivity options on the smartphone include a USB Type-C port (with USB 2.0 speeds) for data transfer and charging, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX HD support.