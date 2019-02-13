tech2 News Staff

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has started rolling out the new update for OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 which is the OxygenOS 9.0.12 and OxygenOS 9.0.4 respectively. These new updates bring in a few improvements to the phone but mainly we see deep integration with Google Duo on both the devices.

Apart from Duo integration, there aren't any significant changes to the devices. You do get the January security patch on both the devices and other system improvements include added display optimisations. There are also some general bug fixes and optimisations, which is usual for any new OnePlus update.

The update is 138 MB in size for the OnePlus 6T and for the OnePlus 6 it is 143 MB in size. It will be available to a small number of users at the beginning, with a wider roll-out the following day.

In more news regarding OnePlus, the Chinese OEM has reportedly begun sending out media invites for a press brief at the Mobile World Congress 2019 which will take place in Barcelona from 25 February. The invite shared by the publication comes with a tagline that reads, “Reimagine the future with OnePlus.”

OnePlus in December last year confirmed that it’s working on a 5G phone and reports widely speculate that the company may showcase it at its MWC event.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.