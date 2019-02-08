Friday, February 08, 2019 Back to
OnePlus to host a networking event at MWC 2019, sends media invites

OnePlus to host a closed-door event at MWC 2019, likely to provide a sneak peek on OnePlus 7, smart TV

tech2 News Staff Feb 08, 2019 11:33:04 IST

It might be too early for leaks, but that isn’t stopping the rumour mill from spilling beans on OnePlus upcoming plans. The Chinese OEM has reportedly begun sending out media invites for a press brief at the Mobile World Congress 2019 which will take place in Barcelona from 25 February.

Representational image of OnePlus 6T. Image: Tech2/Anirudh Regidi

As per a report by Digit, OnePlus has sent invites for a closed-door event at MWC. Notably, the Chinese handset maker didn’t make any presence at the biggest exhibition in the mobile industry so far. The invite shared by the publication comes with a tagline that reads, “Reimagine the future with OnePlus.”

There is no word as to what the company will announce at the event, however, the report suggests that it could be a ‘networking event’ where OnePlus might talk about its future products and services.

OnePlus in December last year confirmed that it’s working on a 5G phone and reports widely speculate that the company may showcase it at its MWC event. Reports further suggest that Chinese handset maker could unveil its OnePlus TV as well.

Reports about the OnePlus TV surfaced last year, with CEO Pete Lau reportedly saying that the new device will feature premium flagship design and enhanced image, audio quality. OnePlus previously stated that it will be one of the first to launch a device with the new Snapdragon 855 chipset, however, another Chinese OEM Lenovo has already taken the first slot with Lenovo Z5 Pro GT. But while the company is slated to introduce a smartphone likely the OnePlus 7 with Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, it is unlikely that it will be showcased at OnePlus’ MWC event. As for the OnePlus 5G phone, the company earlier announced that it will launch before the end of May.

