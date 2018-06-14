It's time for celebration for OnePlus as the company has sold 1 million units of the recently launched OnePlus 6 within 22 days of launch. And with this, the OnePlus 6 has become the fastest selling OnePlus device ever.

Earlier, the OnePlus was reported to have sold well within seconds on the day of its launch in just 10 minutes of the sale. According to a report on Telecom Talk, Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus said, “As always, our community has surpassed our expectations and we have them to thank for the overwhelming success of the OnePlus 6. We are touched by the trust that 1 million people have placed in us and are grateful for the loyalty they have displayed.”

On the occasion of having sold 1 million units, the company has announced ‘Community Celebration Season’ to be held from 15 June to 26 June. The celebration season brings new offers for the customers. During the season the company is offering Rs 2,000 cashback on Citibank Credit and Debit cards and no cost EMI's with popular banks for three months.

According to the report, OnePlus customer will receive an extra off of Rs 1,500 on the exchange of an older OnePlus smartphone. The referral program offered by the company will allow users to refer a friend to buy an OnePlus 6 and get an extended warranty on Amazon.in for 3 months. Two lucky customers purchasing the smartphones can win a OnePlus 6 during the offer season.

OnePlus 6 was the first smartphone to be launched with Snapdragon 845 SoC in India. The device comes with 6.28-inch Full HD+ Optic (1080x2280p) AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It features dual-camera setup that comes with a 20 MP and a 16 MP sensor. In terms of connectivity, there’s a USB Type-C port (with USB 2.0 speeds) for data transfer and charging, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX HD support, GPS with A-GPS and GLONASS and there’s support for NFC.

The smartphone is powered by a 3,300 mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS 5.1 on top. More details and the full review of the OnePlus 6 can be read here.