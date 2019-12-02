tech2 News Staff

OnePlus is rolling out the second beta update to its Android 10-based OxygenOS for the OnePlus 6T (review) and OnePlus 6 (review). While several smartphones are still running on Android 9, OnePlus rolled out the stable version of Android 10 to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T some time back. The company has now announced a few tweaks and fixes in the new beta update.

As per the changelog, the new beta 2 update has fixed quite a few bugs that take care of the animation lag of the in-display fingerprint sensor, automatic freezes, and reboot issues. The company has also improved camera performance along with fixing some 5 GHz Wi-Fi connection issues in the latest update.

Here is the full changelog:

System

Fixed the fingerprint identification issue

Fixed the animation lag for the fingerprint unlock

Fixed the automatic Freeze and Reboot issues

Improved system stability and fixed other known issues

Camera

Improved the performance and General bug fixes

WiFi & Internet

Fixed the 5GHz WiFi connection

