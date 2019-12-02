Monday, December 02, 2019Back to
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T's OxygenOS opens Beta 2, rolls out multiple bug fixes

OnePlus has fixed the automatic freezing and reboot issues in the latest OxygenOS update.


tech2 News StaffDec 02, 2019 10:40:02 IST

OnePlus is rolling out the second beta update to its Android 10-based OxygenOS for the OnePlus 6T (review) and OnePlus 6 (review). While several smartphones are still running on Android 9, OnePlus rolled out the stable version of Android 10 to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T some time back. The company has now announced a few tweaks and fixes in the new beta update.

As per the changelog, the new beta 2 update has fixed quite a few bugs that take care of the animation lag of the in-display fingerprint sensor, automatic freezes, and reboot issues. The company has also improved camera performance along with fixing some 5 GHz Wi-Fi connection issues in the latest update.

(Also read: OnePlus 6T and 6 start receiving stable Android 10-Based OxygenOS 10.0 update)

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6Ts OxygenOS opens Beta 2, rolls out multiple bug fixes

OnePlus 6T started getting the latest Android 10 update, earlier this month.

(Also read: OnePlus 6 review: The most perfect OnePlus phone yet)

Here is the full changelog:

System

  • Fixed the fingerprint identification issue
  • Fixed the animation lag for the fingerprint unlock
  • Fixed the automatic Freeze and Reboot issues
  • Improved system stability and fixed other known issues

Camera

  • Improved the performance and General bug fixes

WiFi & Internet

  • Fixed the 5GHz WiFi connection

