tech2 News StaffDec 02, 2019 10:40:02 IST
OnePlus is rolling out the second beta update to its Android 10-based OxygenOS for the OnePlus 6T (review) and OnePlus 6 (review). While several smartphones are still running on Android 9, OnePlus rolled out the stable version of Android 10 to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T some time back. The company has now announced a few tweaks and fixes in the new beta update.
As per the changelog, the new beta 2 update has fixed quite a few bugs that take care of the animation lag of the in-display fingerprint sensor, automatic freezes, and reboot issues. The company has also improved camera performance along with fixing some 5 GHz Wi-Fi connection issues in the latest update.
Here is the full changelog:
System
- Fixed the fingerprint identification issue
- Fixed the animation lag for the fingerprint unlock
- Fixed the automatic Freeze and Reboot issues
- Improved system stability and fixed other known issues
Camera
- Improved the performance and General bug fixes
WiFi & Internet
- Fixed the 5GHz WiFi connection
