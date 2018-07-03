Tuesday, July 03, 2018 Back to
03 July, 2018

OnePlus 6, 5T and 5 to soon get a fix for the 'oil painting effect' seen in images

OnePlus 6 may also get its fix in the new software update, but only after going through the beta stage.

The "oil painting" like effect created in the images captured by OnePlus 5, 5T and 6 cameras has been an issue for a long time now. The good news is, to end the woes of the customers, OnePlus may finally bring out the solution to fix this.

The company responded to a query by a OnePlus 6 user with respect to the oil painting camera effect by confirming that the issue will be fixed in the next update. The reply was provided over mail of which the snapshot has been shared on the OnePlus forums.

OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6.

According to a report in Piunikaweb, the company had promised to fix the issue back in April, but did not provide any timeline.

The fix for OnePlus 5 and 5T is already being tested through the Open Beta program and should be out soon. According to GSMArena, it seems that the update is already out in China.

OnePlus 6 may also get its fix in the new software update, but only after going through the beta stage.

The problem usually arises while capturing a photo in low light or if the camera is zoomed in when the details become hazy. Here is one of the examples for the same.

Shot on OnePlus 6. Image: Tech2

Shot on OnePlus 6. Image: Tech2

In the image above, captured at dusk, the details are blurry and it seems as if it were a painting thanks to no sharp edge details. It looks quite mushy when one pixel peeps.

