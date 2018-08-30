Thursday, August 30, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 30 August, 2018 12:53 IST

OnePlus 5/5T get OxygenOS Beta updates like Gaming Mode 3.0, Portrait Mode

The beta program also has updates related to the System, Camera, Weather, Note, and OnePlus Switch.

The OnePlus 5 is getting the Oxygen OS Open Beta 17 and the OnePlus 5T is getting the Open Beta 15 updates that include the much awaited Gaming Mode 3.0 which was available only in the OnePlus 6, until now.

For the uninitiated, the Gaming Mode first came in the OnePlus 6 where users could enjoy gaming without any hindrance from incoming notifications. It also included limiting the focus of all the network resources from other apps to the Game. Now OnePlus 5/5T users can enjoy a disturbance-free gaming session of PUBG or Fortnite. Other than this, the open beta program has added call suspension notifications, text notification mode, a UI, and an interaction optimisation.

The OnePlus 5T features a longer display. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

The OnePlus 5T. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

According to the OnePlus forum, the second big update is in the System where the source of Toast messages which are sent by background apps can be seen. It has also added controls for optimising background power consumption. Other fixes include the call recording issue and an updated Android security patch from August 2018.

First is the camera. In the beta version, Portrait Mode has arrived in the front camera.

In case of weather, users will receive hourly updates about weather forecasts, meteorological data about precipitation and “perceived temperature”.

Apart from that, in Notes, there is a new OxygenOS UI. It has also optimised the process of sharing Notes as an image.

OnePlus Switch which helps in transferring from one phone to another, has received UI optimisation updates.

It must be noted that these updates have appeared in the beta version of OxygenOS Beta 17/15 and havs not rolled out officially, therefore there might be some risks involved.

Since this is update is a part of a beta program, you need to be a part of  Open Beta program, first. In order to do so, your device has to be formatted, basically, all the data and cache has to be wiped out and the phone has to be updated from stable to open beta. Once you are a part of it you will receive beta updates OTA.

Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


