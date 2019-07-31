tech2 News StaffJul 31, 2019 10:25:35 IST
The 2017 phones from OnePlus which are the OnePlus 5 (Review) and OnePlus 5T (Review) are now getting the latest OxygenOS update with the new screen recorder feature introduced in the OnePlus 7 Pro. Also added in the new update is the Fnatic mode along with the last month's security patches.
The new update called the OxygenOS 9.0.7 has a size of 1.77 and 1.76 GB for the OnePlus and OnePlus 5T respectively. As with all updates, this also happens to be an incremental update, which means that a few users will be getting the update and this will be followed by a wider roll-out. The full changelog is mentioned below.
- System
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.6
- Added Screen recorder feature (Quick Settings — Edit — Screen Recorder)
- Added Quick reply in landscape (Settings — Utilities — Quick reply in landscape)
- General bug fixes and system improvements
- Gaming mode
- Added Fnatic mode (Settings — Utilities — Gaming mode)
- Phone
- Fixed issue with Speed Dial
