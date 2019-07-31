Wednesday, July 31, 2019Back to
OnePlus 5 and 5T get new OxygenOS 9.0.7 update with screen recorder, Fnatic mode and more

The new update called the OxygenOS 9.0.7 has a size of 1.77 and 1.76 GB for the OnePlus and OnePlus 5T.


tech2 News StaffJul 31, 2019 10:25:35 IST

The 2017 phones from OnePlus which are the OnePlus 5 (Review) and OnePlus 5T (Review) are now getting the latest OxygenOS update with the new screen recorder feature introduced in the OnePlus 7 Pro. Also added in the new update is the Fnatic mode along with the last month's security patches.

OnePlus 5.

The new update called the OxygenOS 9.0.7 has a size of 1.77 and 1.76 GB for the OnePlus and OnePlus 5T respectively. As with all updates, this also happens to be an incremental update, which means that a few users will be getting the update and this will be followed by a wider roll-out. The full changelog is mentioned below.

  • System
    • Updated Android security patch to 2019.6
    • Added Screen recorder feature (Quick Settings — Edit — Screen Recorder)
    • Added Quick reply in landscape (Settings — Utilities — Quick reply in landscape)
    • General bug fixes and system improvements
  • Gaming mode
    • Added Fnatic mode (Settings — Utilities — Gaming mode)
  • Phone
    • Fixed issue with Speed Dial

 

Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


