tech2 News Staff 30 September, 2018 13:07 IST

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T get OxygenOS 5.0.6 and the latest September security patches

OnePlus 3 and 3T are also going to be skipping Android 8.1 and going straight to Android 9.0 Pie.

The OnePlus 6T launch is around the corner and the OnePlus 6 has already received the Android 9.0 Pie update. One could believe that users of the previous OnePlus models will not be taken care of but that doesn't seem to true. The OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T have received the OxygenOS 5.0.6 along with the latest September security patches.

The two devices are also reportedly going to be skipping Android 8.1 and going straight to Android 9.0 Pie. We do not know when though.

OnePlus 3T. Image: Tech2

OnePlus has been rolling out security patches every two months now, which is a good sign. These security-focused updates help to ensure your phone is as safe as can be from any potential bugs or issues. These bug fixes or any improvements may sound insignificant, but they do, in the larger scheme of things, make small changes necessary for the safety of your device.

Currently, the update is rolling out via a staged rollout, according to the report by XDADevelopers. Also, you cannot use a VPN anymore to force the update.

As far as the OnePlus 6T is concerned, the company has finally put out its official first teaser of the OnePlus 6T giving the OnePlus fans an assurance of its arrival.

