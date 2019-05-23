tech2 News Staff

After almost half a year of waiting, OnePlus is finally rolling out a stable Android Pie update to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

Announcing the news on its community forums, OnePlus stated that the update will be initially pushed incrementally to make sure everything's going smoothly. This means that all OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users won't see the update appear immediately.

When the update arrives, your firmware version will change to OxygenOS 9.0.2 for both phones.

Key features included in this update include all of the Pie features you might have seen on newer OnePlus devices. This includes new gesture navigation, a refreshed user interface, improved battery life, and new emoji.

Specific for OxygenOS, this update also brings OnePlus' Do Not Disturb Mode, Gaming Mode 3.0, Google Duo integration in the dialer app, and Google Lens integrated directly in the camera app.

The OnePlus 3 and 3T are also gaining general bug fixes and improvements along with Google's April 2019 security patch.

Here's a look at the detailed changelog:

System

Updated system to Android 9 Pie

Brand new UI for Android Pie

Updated Android security patch to 2019.4

General bug fixes and improvements

Do Not Disturb mode

You can now customize the time range in the new Do Not Disturb mode

New Gaming mode 3.0

Supported displaying text content of the heads up notifications

Added notification for 3rd party calls

Phone

Dialer now supports Google Duo

Camera

Supports Google Lens to provide you with powerful image recognition experience

System

