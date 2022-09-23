FP Staff

Leaks of the OnePlus 11 Pro have already started surfacing. If rumours are anything to go by the upcoming flagship from OnePlus will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a massive battery and an insanely quick charging speed of 100W.

A reliable and reputable tipster by the name OnLeaks shared not only digital renders of the smartphones, but also the OnePlus 11 Pro’s full specs, giving us an idea of what to expect from the Chinese brand’s next flagship.

The OnePlus 11 Pro will sport a 6.7″ QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen with a punch hole in the upper-left corner for the 16MP selfie camera – a downgrade from the 10 Pro’s 32MP selfie shooter in terms of resolution.

The OnePlus 11 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The new SoC is expected to go official in November at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit, with the OnePlus 11 Pro being one of the first smartphones to feature the new and improved chipset.

The smartphone will run Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out of the box and come with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, with the base model having 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage onboard.

For the cameras, you’ll get a 50MP primary camera on the 11 Pro’s back, a 48MP ultrawide and a 32MP telephoto unit with 2x optical zoom. The camera system will be tuned by Hasselblad and will come with a ton of software optimisations from the legacy camera maker.

Powering the device is a 5000 mAh battery that will support 100W fast charging. OnePlus is likely to provide a charging bring with the device, although we can’t say that with complete certainty.

Other features of the OnePlus 11 Pro’s include an alert slider, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and support for Dolby Atmos. The smartphone will have a USB-C port at the bottom, and wireless connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. It will also have more 5G bands than any previous OnePlus phone.

Although OnePlus hasn’t commented about the device in any way nor acknowledged it in any manner, analysts believe that the device will be launched in the first weeks of 2023, and will be arriving earlier than the OnePlus 10 Pro.