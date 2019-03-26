Tuesday, March 26, 2019Back to
Oculus Rift S won't fit 30 percent of users including me, says founder Palmer Luckey

Palmer has said that the problem lies in the spacing between the lenses inside the Oculus Rift S.

tech2 News StaffMar 26, 2019 13:13:58 IST

The Oculus Rift is the first product designed by the Oculus team and is also its signature product. Since Facebook took over the company, it has been working on affordable versions of the original Rift, such as the Oculus Go.

However, the redesigned version of the Rift, called as the Rift S, may have a problem, or so Oculus VR co-founder, Palmer Luckey believes. Luckey is not associated with the Oculus team working at Facebook, after his departure in 2017.

Oculus Rift S wont fit 30 percent of users including me, says founder Palmer Luckey

Oculus Rift S

In a blog post, Luckey has said that the problem lies in the spacing between the lenses inside the headset. While the original Rift allowed you to adjust this spacing to get a perfect fit, the Rift S does not have this option.

The lenses are fixed permanently at 64 mm spacing and Palmer believes that this could mean nearly 30 percent of world population will not be able to fully utilise the Rift S, including Palmer. This figure comes from a 2004 study, which found the average "interpupillary distance" was 63 mm.

"Everyone who fits Cinderella's shoe will get a perfect experience, anyone close will deal with minor eyestrain problems that impact their perception of VR at a mostly subconscious level. Everyone else is screwed, including me," he said. Palmer says that his eyes are spaced a just under 70 mm apart.

The Rift S will be replacing the original Rift lineup which could mean that anyone whose eye spacing isn't compatible with the Rift S will, in essence, be locked out of the system.

"As things stand, I find myself shunned by an ecosystem I spent most of my adult life helping to create," he added. Oculus has not commented on the issue as of yet.

The Rift S is said to feature better pixel resolution and built-in tracking so that you don't need to set up external sensors around your room. The VR headset will go on sale starting at a price of $399 later this spring.

