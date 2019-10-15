Tuesday, October 15, 2019Back to
Nubia Red Magic 3S with Snapdragon 855 Plus to launch in India on 17 October

The successor to the Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone will be globally launched on 16 October.


tech2 News StaffOct 15, 2019 15:15:48 IST

The Nubia Red Magic 3S is all set to be launched globally on 16 October, followed by its launch in India the next day. The Red Magic 3S is an upgraded variant of the Red Magic 3 that was launched this year itself.

Nubia Red Magic 3S with Snapdragon 855 Plus to launch in India on 17 October

Nubia Red Magic 3S launching in India on 17 October.

A video was shared on the Nubia India Twitter account showcasing the features on the phone without any mention of a launch date. However, another tweet showing the phone's Antutu benchmark score revealed the India launch date of 17 October. Pricing and availability are unknown that will be announced at the launch but we do know that the phone will be exclusively sold on Flipkart. The Red Magic 3S has already been launched in China.

The Red Magic 3 was powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, the 3S is now upgraded with the Snapdragon 855+. It’s an overclocked version of the original SoC and it has made its way to recently launched mobile devices including the OnePlus 7T series and the Asus ROG Phone II in India.

Nubia Red Magic 3S pricing, availability

This gaming smartphone is available in two storage variants — 8 GB + 128 GB priced at CNY 2,999 (Rs 30,000 approx). This variant is available in two colour variants — Eclipse Black and Mecha Silver. The higher storage variant (12 GB +256 GB) is priced at CNY 3,799 ( Rs 38,000 approx) and is available in red and blue variants. Globally, the Red Magic 3S is priced at $479 for the 8 GB + 128 GB variant that will be unveiled on 16 October.

Nubia Red Magic 3S specs

The smartphone sports 6.65-inch FHD+ HDR AMOLED display with a  90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and packs with a whopping 5,000 mAh battery that supports 27W quick charging.

The smartphone comes with a cooling system that uses liquid cooling technology along with turbofan. In terms of optics, Nubia Red Magic 3S comes with a single camera at the back with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera sensor.

Nubia Red Magic 3S runs on RedMagic OS 2.1 based on Android 9.

