tech2 News Staff

Nubia Red Magic 3S debuted in China today at a starting price of CNY 2,999 ( Rs 30,000 approx.). This game-centric smartphone is the successor of Red Magic 3(Review) which was unveiled back in April this year. The smartphone is available in

Nubia Red Magic 3S pricing, availability

This gaming smartphone is available in two storage variants — 8 GB + 128 GB priced at CNY 2,999 (Rs 30,000 approx). This variant is available in two colour variants — Silver Storm, Black. The higher storage variant ( 12 GB +256 GB) is priced at CNY 3,799 ( Rs 38,000 approx) and is available in red and blue colour variants.

The smartphone will land in China markets on 9 September. Nubia Red Magic 3S will be available in other markets in October.

Nubia Red Magic 3S specs

The smartphone sports 6.65-inch FHD+ HDR AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and packs with a whopping 5,000 mAh battery that supports 27W quick charging.

The smartphone comes with a cooling system that uses liquid cooling technology along with turbofan. In terms of optics, Nubia Red Magic 3S comes with a single camera at the back with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera sensor.

Nubia Red Magic 3S runs on RedMagic OS 2.1 based on Android 9.

