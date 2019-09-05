Thursday, September 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nubia Red Magic 3S with Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC launched at CNY 2,999 in China

Nubia Red Magic 3S is available in two storage variants — 8 GB + 128 GB and 12 GB +256 GB.


tech2 News StaffSep 05, 2019 20:02:29 IST

Nubia Red Magic 3S debuted in China today at a starting price of CNY 2,999 ( Rs 30,000 approx.). This game-centric smartphone is the successor of Red Magic 3(Review) which was unveiled back in April this year. The smartphone is available in

Nubia Red Magic 3S pricing, availability

This gaming smartphone is available in two storage variants — 8 GB + 128 GB priced at CNY 2,999 (Rs 30,000 approx). This variant is available in two colour variants — Silver Storm, Black. The higher storage variant ( 12 GB +256 GB) is priced at CNY 3,799 ( Rs 38,000 approx) and is available in red and blue colour variants.

Nubia Red Magic 3S with Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC launched at CNY 2,999 in China

Nubia Red Magic 3S houses whopping 5,000 mAh battery that supports 27W quick charging.

The smartphone will land in China markets on 9 September. Nubia Red Magic 3S will be available in other markets in October.

Nubia Red Magic 3S specs

The smartphone sports 6.65-inch FHD+ HDR AMOLED display with a  90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and packs with a whopping 5,000 mAh battery that supports 27W quick charging.

The smartphone comes with a cooling system that uses liquid cooling technology along with turbofan. In terms of optics, Nubia Red Magic 3S comes with a single camera at the back with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera sensor.

Nubia Red Magic 3S runs on RedMagic OS 2.1 based on Android 9.

 

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019