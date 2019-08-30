tech2 News Staff

Nubia had earlier announced its gaming smartphone called the Nubia Red Magic 3 in India for an attractive starting price of Rs 35,999. Now the company is gearing up for the launch of its next device which will be released in China and called the Red Magic 3S.

The Red Magic 3S will quite likely be a small incremental update over the powerhouse that is the Red Magic 3. The phone should get a processor upgrade to the Snapdragon 855 Plus but apart from that details about the device are quite sparse. As per Nubia's official Weibo post, the phone launch happens on 5 September so we should know more about the device then.

Nubia Red Magic 3 Specs

Red Magic 3 has a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. There is no notch on the device but we see thick bezels on the top and bottom, but they serve the purpose of housing a dual-speaker setup. There is also a 3.5 mm headphone jack which supports Dolby surround sound for an immersive gaming experience. Apart from that the phone also has two capacitive buttons on the right side which can double up as air triggers to give you more customisable control options when gaming.

Inside the phone is a Snapdragon 855 chipset, and 6, 8, or even 12 GB of RAM. In India, the company launched only the 8 GB RAM variant with internal storage up to 128 GB. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint reader that sits beneath a single camera system. The Red Magic 3 was the first smartphone ever to feature an internal cooling fan to keep temperatures low and the CPU fast while gaming.

In terms of software, the phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie with a nearly stock-Android UI. The phone also has a toggle on the top right to go into 'Game Launcher' which takes you into a custom gaming UI wherein you can change the fan speed, get your games organised, setup 4D shock and more.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.