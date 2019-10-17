Thursday, October 17, 2019Back to
Nubia Red Magic 3S launched in India at a starting price of Rs 35,999

Nubia Red Magic 3S packs with a whopping 5,000 mAh battery that supports 27W quick charging.


tech2 News StaffOct 17, 2019 13:32:54 IST

The upgraded version of Nubia Red Magic 3 (Review) has been launched today in India. The newly launched Nubia Red Magic 3S was already launched in China last month at a starting price of CNY 2,999 ( Rs 30,000 approx). The highlight of this gaming phone is that it is powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.

Nubia Red Magic 3S pricing, availability

Nubia Red Magic 3S comes in two storage variants — 8 GB + 128 GB priced at 35,999. This variant is available in Mecha Silver colour. The higher storage variant (12 GB RAM +256 GB) is priced at Rs 47,999 and is available in Cyber Shade in red and blue variants.

Nubia Red Magic 3S launched in India at a starting price of Rs 35,999

Nubia Red Magic 3S comes in Eclipse Black and Mecha Silver colour variants. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey.

The smartphone will start selling exclusively on Flipkart starting 21 October.

Nubia Red Magic 3S specifications

The smartphone sports 6.65-inch FHD+ HDR AMOLED display with a  90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and packs with a whopping 5,000 mAh battery that supports 27W quick charging.

The smartphone comes with a cooling system that uses liquid cooling technology along with turbofan. In terms of optics, Nubia Red Magic 3S comes with a single camera at the back with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera sensor.

Nubia Red Magic 3S runs on RedMagic OS 2.1 based on Android 9.

