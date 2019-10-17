tech2 News Staff

The upgraded version of Nubia Red Magic 3 (Review) has been launched today in India. The newly launched Nubia Red Magic 3S was already launched in China last month at a starting price of CNY 2,999 ( Rs 30,000 approx). The highlight of this gaming phone is that it is powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.

Nubia Red Magic 3S pricing, availability

Nubia Red Magic 3S comes in two storage variants — 8 GB + 128 GB priced at 35,999. This variant is available in Mecha Silver colour. The higher storage variant (12 GB RAM +256 GB) is priced at Rs 47,999 and is available in Cyber Shade in red and blue variants.

The smartphone will start selling exclusively on Flipkart starting 21 October.

Nubia Red Magic 3S specifications

The smartphone sports 6.65-inch FHD+ HDR AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and packs with a whopping 5,000 mAh battery that supports 27W quick charging.

The smartphone comes with a cooling system that uses liquid cooling technology along with turbofan. In terms of optics, Nubia Red Magic 3S comes with a single camera at the back with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera sensor.

Nubia Red Magic 3S runs on RedMagic OS 2.1 based on Android 9.

