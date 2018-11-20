tech2 News Staff

The Nubia Red Magic 2 also called as the Nubia Red Magic Mars has been spotted on various benchmark sites.

It has been spotted on Master Lu and even AnTuTu, sites that record benchmarks. According to a report in Gizmo China, the device has scored higher than similarly specced Android devices available in the market.

Now the upcoming gaming phone by Nubia has also been spotted on Geekbench.

The phone has been listed as nubia NX619J and is said to run on Android 9 Pie. It seems to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor and 6 GB of RAM.

This is the third RAM variant that has come out. The previous benchmarking sites showed the phone with 8 GB of RAM and the teaser that was released on Weibo by the company showed 10 GB of RAM.

The device scored 2,375 points in the single-core test and 9,066 points in the multi-core test which are similar to other gaming phones like the Razer Phone 2 and Xiaomi's Black Shark.

According to previous reports, the phone is said to be equipped with a dual cooling system, 3D surround sound (Stereo speakers?) and 4D shock, but we are yet to understand what that means.

The phone is expected to launch on 28 November.