tech2 News Staff

At the IFA 2018 and then at the Mobile World Congress 2019, Nubia showcased Alpha, its smartwatch that features a foldable panel and gesture control. The watch has now been officially launched in Nubia's home market.

As of now, Alpha is exclusively available in China. According to a report by iGyaan, while the watch will eventually be released in Europe and other markets in Asia, only China will receive the eSIM variant of the watch.

The Alpha smartwatch has been launched in two variants in China. One is the eSIM variant that is priced at CNY 3,499, which roughly translated to Rs 37,000, and an 18K Gold model with a price of CNY 4,499, which is about Rs 46,000. Both variants will be available for purchase in China starting 10 April.

Nubia Alpha specifications and features

The Nubia Alpha is pretty much a full-fledged smartphone around your wrist. It lets you place calls and answer them, track your heartbeat, take pictures and videos, and do every daily task that you do on your smartphone.

The smart wearable sports a 4-inch flexible OLED display with a resolution of 960 x 192 pixels. Nubia claims that the smartwatch has 230 percent extra screen real estate than the standard smartwatches. As per the company, the Nubia Alpha can withstand being bent 10,000 times and that it is water resistant.

It is powered by a 28nm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, with Adreno 304 GPU. The Nubia Alpha smartwatch includes 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of onboard storage. It carries a 500 mAh battery which is rated to deliver up to 48 hours of standby time. The smartwatch has a camera as well that houses a 5 MP 82-degree wide-angle sensor. It straps on like a bracelet and features two knobs on the right edge for navigation.

An interesting feature on the Nubia Alpha smartwatch is gesture control that allows users to scroll up and down or swipe left and right by just waving a finger over the device. The smartwatch has a T9 alphanumeric dialer for typing text. It runs on Nubia’s custom Android-based OS that aids motion gesture and enables scrolling through the smartwatch’s essential information.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.