tech2 News Staff

After the recent collaboration of Amazon with Tata Sky for bringing Tata Sky Binge to the Amazon Fire TV for content streaming service, the e-commerce giant has now come up with a new announcement which concerns Netflix. Fire TV subscribers can now search for Netflix content on Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K along with the already existing content of Amazon Prime Video.

Before this, whenever you searched for Netflix content in the global search bar on Fire TV, you could not find it. Instead, you had to go inside the Netflix app to search for that content. But now, in Fire TV's global search interface if you type in 'Stranger Things', a Netflix original for instance, it will show up in search results. You can also search using voice commands. Simply say, "Alexa, find Stranger Things" and it will show up in the results.

What's more, you can see Netflix content in search results, even if you are not logged in to your Netflix account or even subscribed to the same.

Tata Sky Binge Subscription

Tata Sky Binge allows subscribers to watch premium content from across Hotstar, Eros Now, Hungama Play and Sun NXT. Subscribers can also access over 5,000 titles from the Tata Sky VOD library along with favourite TV shows of the past seven days. New subscribers of Tata Sky Binge can enjoy free access of Amazon Prime for three months. This Prime access will include benefits in shopping, unlimited access to popular movies. Apart from that users will also get TV shows with Prime Video, millions of songs ad-free with Prime Music, eBooks with Prime Reading and exclusive offers and deals on several product launches.

The initial pack will include an Amazon FireTV Stick–Tata Sky Edition and Alexa Voice Remote with the Tata Sky Binge app installed, enabling access to content from multiple apps. Subscribers can also get the content that displays the best of Bollywood, Hollywood, Cricket, regional cinema, web-series across a diverse mix of apps, also catch up on the week’s popular English and Hindi TV series and kids content.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.