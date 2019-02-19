Tuesday, February 19, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Now Samsung Galaxy S10's ad airs 'accidentally' in Norway ahead of launch

Samsung went ahead and "accidentally" aired a 30-second Galaxy S10 ad in Norway.

tech2 News Staff Feb 19, 2019 21:15:12 IST

Samsung is set to unveil its flagship Galaxy S10 tomorrow but it seems that the company should save itself the trouble of holding a launch event. The 1oth-anniversary Galaxy S device has been leaked in so many ways that it has left little to the imagination. Now it would appear that the official ad of the device is also making the rounds on the net.

Samsung Galaxy S10 invite. Image: Twitter/Marques Brownlee

Samsung Galaxy S10 invite. Image: Twitter/Marques Brownlee

As per The VergeSamsung went ahead and "accidentally" aired a 30-second slot in Norway. Although the audio happens to be in Norwegian, the entire design of the phone has been revealed confirming what we have known for a very long time, which include the punch-hole display in the S10, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, triple-camera setup, reverse wireless charging and more. We even witness a small cameo by the Galaxy Buds.

None of the things we see in the ad are anything out of the ordinary from what we already know. Head here if you wish to see a detailed roundup of all the leaks and rumours surrounding the Galaxy S10.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

also see

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 latest hands-on images reveal in-display fingerprint sensor

Feb 07, 2019

Samsung

Samsung opens reservations for the Galaxy S10 lineup with benefits worth up to $600

Feb 15, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 pre-orders could reportedly begin as early as 22 February

Feb 06, 2019

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 set to debut on 20 February: Here's what we know

Feb 15, 2019

Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy S10 sails through FCC, gets spotted charging rumoured Galaxy Buds

Feb 07, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 Unpacked Event announced on Flipkart's Mobile platform

Feb 09, 2019

science

OCD Week

OCD Week 2019: A mental health condition that's far more than a knack for tidiness

Feb 19, 2019

Packaging

From the same species that built airplanes comes the deathtrap that is 'packaging'

Feb 19, 2019

Healthcare & AI

AI in Healthcare: Why maternal & child healthcare is a priority focus area in India

Feb 19, 2019

Asteroid sample

Asteroid Ryugu to eat a bullet from JAXA's Hayabusa 2 probe on 22 February

Feb 19, 2019