tech2 News Staff

Samsung is set to unveil its flagship Galaxy S10 tomorrow but it seems that the company should save itself the trouble of holding a launch event. The 1oth-anniversary Galaxy S device has been leaked in so many ways that it has left little to the imagination. Now it would appear that the official ad of the device is also making the rounds on the net.

As per The Verge, Samsung went ahead and "accidentally" aired a 30-second slot in Norway. Although the audio happens to be in Norwegian, the entire design of the phone has been revealed confirming what we have known for a very long time, which include the punch-hole display in the S10, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, triple-camera setup, reverse wireless charging and more. We even witness a small cameo by the Galaxy Buds.

None of the things we see in the ad are anything out of the ordinary from what we already know. Head here if you wish to see a detailed roundup of all the leaks and rumours surrounding the Galaxy S10.

