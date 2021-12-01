FP Trending

Swedish entrepreneur Carl Pei’s company Nothing has announced a new black edition of its maiden offering, the ear (1) TWS buds. The lightweight wireless earbuds feature a new smoky finish visible through the distinctive transparent case. The silicone earbuds and the internal casing are finished in matte black.

Priced at Rs 6,999, the Nothing ear (1) black edition buds have the same features as the standard ear (1), including 34 hours of playtime (with the case) and active noise cancellation.

Other features include in-ear detection, Find My Earbud, fast pairing and Clear Voice technology, among others.

“Nothing is here to make a positive difference. Our newly carbon-neutral ear (1) is the first step in our journey to sustainability,” said Pei, co-founder and CEO of Nothing.

Those interested can buy the Nothing ear (1) black edition 13 December onwards on Flipkart, with the sale commencing at 12:00 pm. Additionally, individuals will also be able to purchase the much-awaited product with Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC), Bitcoin (BTC) or Dogecoin (DOGE) on the nothing.tech website. However, this payment option will be available in select countries only, and India isn't one of them.

