Nothing Phone (1) will be available on open sale on 21 July at 7:00 PM, check price, specs and more

Nothing Phone 1’s open sale starts today at 7PM IST, on Flipkart. This means that people who had not purchased the pre-order pass earlier can also start placing their orders.


FP StaffJul 21, 2022 13:43:18 IST

The Nothing Company launched their first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) amid great fanfare on 12 July. Clearly, Carl Pei’s hype machinery worked wonders for the company. Starting today, the device will be available on Flipkart, even if you hadn’t bought a pre-order pass.

Nothing Phone 1 will be available on open sale on 21 July at 7 pm, check price, specs and more

The company's Vice President and General Manager, Manu Sharma, had earlier revealed that the Phone (1) pre-order pass validity pass had been extended till July 20 midnight, before open sales of the phones start from July 21, 7:00 PM IST. During the live stream of the launch, the company had revealed that a select number of operators will be dropping limited quantities of Phone (1) online and in-store, starting July 18.

The device has been made available to users who had placed their orders using the pre-order passes. Some users though, are yet to receive their phones. Nothing will be prioritising these customers over the ones that place their orders through the open sale, but won’t let it hamper or delay deliveries from the open sale.

The phone's price in India starts at Rs 32,999 for the base 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. It is further priced Rs 35,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant and Rs 38,999 for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model.  

Nothing Phone (1): Specifications 
The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ 120Hz flexible AMOLED display with HDR10+ certification with 10-bit colour. 

It is powered by the 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G SoC. The highest variant of the Nothing Phone (1)  comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS3.1 storage. The front and back of the device are made of Gorilla Glass 5 whereas the chassis or the rails are made using recycled aluminium. 

Nothing Phone 1 will be available on open sale on 21 July at 7 pm, check price, specs and more

The Nothing Phone (1) also gets glyph lights which have been synced with some exclusive ringtones. It also acts as a status indicator for a number of functions. For example, the bottommost indicator acts as a status bar when charging, whereas the indicator around the wireless charging pad lights up when reverse charging is being used. Nothing will also be adding more functions in the days to come through updates.

Software-wise, users get a near-stock Android experience in Nothing OS. That is the reason why the Nothing Phone (1) will be shipped with little to no bloatware.

The Nothing Phone (1) has a dual camera set up at the rear, with a 50MP Sony IMX766 with OIS and EIS as the standard camera, and another 50MP ultra-wide camera, which has the ISOCELL JN1 from Samsung. The front-facing camera will be a 16MP unit. 

The phone will have a 4,500mAh battery with up to 33W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and support for 5W reverse wireless charging. Nothing claims that the Phone (1) can be charged from zero to 100 per cent in about an hour. Do keep in mind that the Nothing Phone (1) will not be shipped with a charger.

The Nothing Phone (1) will be going head to head against the likes of the OnePlus 10R, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Realme GT Neo 3, iQOO 9 SE, and Vivo V23 Pro 5G at this price point.

