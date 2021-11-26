Friday, November 26, 2021Back to
Nothing Ear (1) TWS buds available for Rs 6,299 on Flipkart till 29 November as part of Black Friday week deal

During the Black Friday sale, the Nothing ear (1) buds will be available with no-cost EMI schemes and buyers will also get a free six-month Gaana Plus subscription.


FP TrendingNov 26, 2021 18:08:40 IST

London-based consumer tech firm Nothing has rolled out a special offer as part of Black Friday week. As a special treat for potential customers, the brand has priced the Nothing ear (1) TWS buds at Rs 6,299 only, to mark this occasion. The Nothing ear (1) buds will be available at this price starting today, 26 November, till 29 November, on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Along with announcing this deal, the brand has also made other important announcements this week. The company announced the arrival of some strategic and private investors from India. The names include film director Karan Johar, cricketer and entrepreneur Yuvraj Singh and fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Image: Tech2/Tushar Burman

Image: Tech2/Tushar Burman

Other known personalities that believe in Nothing's vision and have invested are music composer and singer Jasleen Royal and digital content creator Ranveer Allahbadia.

Along with the limited-duration price of the earbuds, the Nothing ear (1) buds will also be available with no cost EMI schemes and buyers will also get a free six-month Gaana Plus subscription.

An additional Rs 500 discount will be available for customers who make the purchase through their debit or credit cards. The discount is available on all credit and debit cards.

ICICI Bank credit card holders can claim an additional discount of 10 percent on the checkout price as part of a special offer.

Also read: Nothing Ear (1) long-term review - EDC essential

