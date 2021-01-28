tech2 News Staff

Months after Carl Pei announced his exit from OnePlus, he has announced a new venture called Nothing. This is Pei's second venture after he left OnePlus. Currently, a lot isn't known about the new venture, however, the company announced that its first ‘smart devices’ will release in the first half of this year. The company has also been teasing that it "rethought everything and came up with Nothing". While we don't officially know what the company or its first smart device will be about, a few hours ago Carl Pei held a poll on Twitter asking about people's most preferred streaming service. We wonder if there's a connection!

“It’s been a while since anything interesting happened in tech. It is time for a fresh breeze of change,” Carl Pei said. “Nothing’s mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future.”

Last month, Pei’s new venture received $7 million in seed funding from investors including iPod inventor Tony Fadell, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, YouTuber Casey Neistat, Product Hunt CEO Josh Buckley, Reddit co-founder Steve Huffman, Cred’s Kunal Shah, among others.

The seed investment was aimed at supporting the creation of a head office in London, hiring of the team, and financing ongoing product research and development efforts for Nothing.